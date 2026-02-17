Strait of Hormuz will be closed for several hours for live fire drills, Iran says

The strait is the world’s most vital oil export route, which connects the biggest oil producers , such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Dubai: Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours on Tuesday due to ‘security precautions’ for shipping safety, semi-official Fars news agency reported, as the Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in the waterway.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were traveling for the new round of talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Budapest, Hungary, said Monday that the US hopes to achieve a deal with Iran, despite the difficulties. "I'm not going to prejudge these talks," Rubio said. "The president always prefers peaceful outcomes and negotiated outcomes to things."

The first round of talks on February 6 were held in Oman and were indirect, with SUVs flying the American flag entering the palace venue only after it appeared the Iranian officials had left.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme. Iran has said it would respond with an attack of its own. Trump has also threatened Iran over its deadly crackdown on recent nationwide protests.

The announcements come as Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday that the negotiations with the US will be indirect and will focus only on Iran’s nuclear programme, not domestic policies including its bloody crackdown on protesters last month.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is close to the paramilitary Guard, said missiles launched inside Iran and along its coast had struck their targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

