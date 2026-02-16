Iran flexes military muscle while pursuing diplomacy in Geneva

Revolutionary Guards launch drills in Hormuz as Iranian, US officials prepare for talks
Dubai: Iran on Monday projected a dual strategy of diplomacy and deterrence, launching fresh military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz even as its top diplomat arrived in Geneva for a new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began naval drills in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, shortly after Washington reinforced its military presence in the region. Iranian state television said the exercises were being conducted intensively under the supervision of senior IRGC commanders.
The war games, the duration of which was not specified, aim to prepare the Guards for “potential security and military threats” in the strait, state TV said.
Iranian hardline politicians have repeatedly threatened to block the strait, a strategic waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil production passes.
The exercises, overseen by Guards chief General Mohammad Pakpour, aim to bolster the IRGC’s ability to react quickly, Iranian media reported. The Guards are the ideological arm of Iran’s military.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reached Geneva ahead of a second round of indirect talks with the United States, mediated by Oman. The negotiations follow an initial round held earlier this month and come amid persistent tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
In Geneva, Araghchi met Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), marking a notable development after months of strained cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.
“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal,” Araghchi wrote on X, adding: “What is not on the table: Submission before threats.”
A central issue clouding the negotiations is the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The IAEA has said it has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s near weapons-grade material since last year’s conflict involving Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Western governments fear Iran’s nuclear activities could lead to weaponisation — an allegation Tehran consistently denies, insisting its programme is for peaceful purposes.
Grossi has previously warned that Iran’s reserves of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity could theoretically enable the production of multiple nuclear weapons, should Tehran choose that path, while emphasising that no such decision has been confirmed.
The talks come as the United States maintains military pressure alongside diplomatic outreach.
President Donald Trump recently confirmed the deployment of additional naval assets to the Middle East, including the USS Gerald R. Ford. Washington has also reiterated its long-standing demand that any deal must eliminate Iran’s uranium enrichment capability — a position Tehran has firmly rejected.
Iran has warned that it would respond to any military action.
Despite the tensions, Iranian officials have signalled conditional flexibility. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC that Tehran could consider compromises if sanctions crippling Iran’s economy were lifted.
“The ball is in America’s court. They have to prove they want to have a deal with us,” he said.
The Geneva discussions will again be conducted indirectly, according to Iranian officials, with Oman playing a mediating role. Araghchi is also scheduled to meet Omani and Swiss counterparts during his visit.
Washington confirmed that Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would represent the United States in the negotiations.
The renewed engagement underscores the fragile balance between diplomacy and escalation, with both sides navigating a landscape shaped by military posturing, regional rivalries and unresolved nuclear concerns.
For now, the parallel tracks of talks and drills highlight a familiar pattern in US-Iran relations — negotiations advancing under the shadow of strategic pressure.