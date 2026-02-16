Iran flexes military muscle while pursuing diplomacy in Geneva

Dubai: Iran on Monday projected a dual strategy of diplomacy and deterrence, launching fresh military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz even as its top diplomat arrived in Geneva for a new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The war games, the duration of which was not specified, aim to prepare the Guards for “potential security and military threats” in the strait, state TV said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began naval drills in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, shortly after Washington reinforced its military presence in the region. Iranian state television said the exercises were being conducted intensively under the supervision of senior IRGC commanders.

A central issue clouding the negotiations is the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The IAEA has said it has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s near weapons-grade material since last year’s conflict involving Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Grossi has previously warned that Iran’s reserves of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity could theoretically enable the production of multiple nuclear weapons, should Tehran choose that path, while emphasising that no such decision has been confirmed.

The Geneva discussions will again be conducted indirectly, according to Iranian officials, with Oman playing a mediating role. Araghchi is also scheduled to meet Omani and Swiss counterparts during his visit.

