Iran warns Europe over Guards terror listing

European countries will ‘suffer consequences of foolish act’, judiciary chief says

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This handout file picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 22, 2019 shows members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) giving a military salute during a military parade in Tehran.
AFP

Tehran: Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned on Friday that European countries would face consequences after the EU listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

“There is no doubt that the hostile action of the Europeans, who labelled the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, will not go unanswered,” Ejei was quoted by state television as saying, adding that “they will suffer the consequences of their foolish act,” without elaborating.

