Who are Iran’s IRGC and why the EU has designated them a terrorist organisation?

Global pressure growing: The US and Canada designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2019 and 2024, respectively, Australia followed in 2025, and the European Union took similar action on January 29.

Why they matter now : The Guards are accused by rights groups and Western governments of steering the crackdown on Iran’s most serious protests in years.

Its uncompromising response underscores how central the force is to the survival of Iran’s leadership — and how far it may go to crush dissent.

Western experts say the Guards are better trained, funded and equipped than Iran’s conventional military and serve as Tehran’s main link to allied armed groups such as Hezbollah and militias in Iraq and Syria.

Founded in 1979 after Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the IRGC — known as the Pasdaran — was created to protect the clerical leadership and the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic.

