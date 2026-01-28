Dubai: The United States has launched multi-day military readiness exercises across the Middle East as President Donald Trump deploys what he has called an “armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, amid rising tensions with Iran over its bloody crackdown on anti-government protests.

Air Forces Central (AFCENT), the air component of CENTCOM, said the drills are designed to test how quickly US forces can move personnel and aircraft, operate from dispersed locations and sustain operations with minimal support.

“This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it’s needed,” France said, CNN reported.

Trump told Axios that the US has a “big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” but added that Washington would prefer not to use force.

“We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” Trump said.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said more than 6,100 protesters have been killed so far, with over 17,000 deaths still under review. Iran has acknowledged thousands of deaths, though the true toll remains difficult to verify due to censorship and internet blackouts.

One four-story display shows the deck of a US carrier covered in bodies, streaked with blood forming shapes resembling the US flag, alongside the message: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

