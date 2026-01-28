From carrier deployments to air power drills, Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran
Dubai: The United States has launched multi-day military readiness exercises across the Middle East as President Donald Trump deploys what he has called an “armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, amid rising tensions with Iran over its bloody crackdown on anti-government protests.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its air forces would conduct drills aimed at demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy, disperse and sustain combat airpower across the region.
The announcement comes as Washington weighs possible military action against Tehran, even as Trump signals openness to talks.
Air Forces Central (AFCENT), the air component of CENTCOM, said the drills are designed to test how quickly US forces can move personnel and aircraft, operate from dispersed locations and sustain operations with minimal support.
Lt. Gen. Derek France, AFCENT commander and Combined Forces Air Component commander for CENTCOM, said the exercises would prove airmen can operate “under demanding conditions — safely, precisely and alongside our partners.”
Key developments at a glance
Multi-day US air power readiness exercises launched across CENTCOM region
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group now deployed in the Middle East
F-15E Strike Eagle jets moved to the region; UK deploys Typhoon fighters
Drills focus on rapid deployment, dispersed operations and partner coordination
CENTCOM also conducting joint defensive exercises with Bahrain against drone threats
Backdrop
Protests in Iran over economic woes and political repression
Rights groups estimate more than 6,100 killed; some claim far higher toll
Trump threatens action but says Tehran wants talks
Iran warns any attack will be met with force
“This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it’s needed,” France said, CNN reported.
CENTCOM added that the exercises would be conducted with host-nation approval and in close coordination with civil and military aviation authorities, stressing safety, precision and respect for sovereignty.
However, military analysts told CNN that similar drills in the past have sometimes served as cover for surprise attacks or as pressure tactics against adversaries.
The drills follow the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the region, according to a CENTCOM announcement on Monday.
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is accompanied by guided missile destroyers and carries several dozen fighter jets and nearly 5,000 sailors.
The US has also moved F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets to the Middle East, while the UK has reportedly deployed Typhoon jets in a “defensive capacity.”
Trump told Axios that the US has a “big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” but added that Washington would prefer not to use force.
“We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” Trump said.
Sources told CNN that Trump is still considering his options and that no decision on military action has been made.
Tensions have surged following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests that erupted late last month, initially over economic grievances including currency devaluation.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said more than 6,100 protesters have been killed so far, with over 17,000 deaths still under review. Iran has acknowledged thousands of deaths, though the true toll remains difficult to verify due to censorship and internet blackouts.
Some activists have claimed the death toll could exceed 30,000.
Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran against killing protesters and has threatened intervention if the violence continues. Last week, however, he suggested a possible diplomatic path, saying Iran “wants to talk.”
“They called on numerous occasions. They want to make a deal,” Trump said.
Iran has responded with escalating rhetoric, warning that any US attack would trigger a powerful response that could destabilize the Middle East.
“The arrival of one or several warships does not impact Iran’s defensive determination,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.
“Our armed forces are monitoring every development and are not wasting a single second to enhance their capabilities.”
In Tehran, massive government posters have appeared in Revolution Square threatening the destruction of an American aircraft carrier.
One four-story display shows the deck of a US carrier covered in bodies, streaked with blood forming shapes resembling the US flag, alongside the message: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”
Nearby, another poster depicts the 2016 capture of a US Navy boat, showing American sailors kneeling in surrender.
Despite the US buildup, key regional allies have moved to distance themselves from any potential military action against Iran.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed they would not allow their airspace to be used for strikes.
The UAE has also said it would not provide logistical support for any attack on Iran, stressing neutrality and regional stability.
CENTCOM said all exercises would respect host-nation sovereignty and be conducted with local approvals.
