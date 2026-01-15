GOLD/FOREX
US shuts visa doors on 75 countries — Russia, Iran, Nigeria & more locked out from January 21: What happens next

State Department drops immigration nuclear bomb: Implications for US, others

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Freepik

The US State Department dropped an immigration nuclear bomb: complete – and indefinite – visa processing freeze (or “pause”) for citizens from 75 countries including Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand, and others (see list below).

The pause kicks in on Wednesday (January 21, 2026)

Why the shutdown? 

The move creates a financial "firewall" — ensuring immigrants come self-funded, not as welfare burdens.

Secretary Marco Rubio dropped the hammer: "No more public charge freeloaders", executing November's tightened "public charge" rules with this latest move.

The policy expands Trump-era "public charge" doctrine: immigrants must prove they won't drain taxpayer dollars on welfare, Medicaid, housing aid.

In making the move, America under Trump is saying "No more welfare tourists". In practice, State Department frontliners in embassies are now grilling age, health, bank balances, English skills, and medical costs. 

Are there exceptions to the visa processing shutdown?

Yes. “Dual nationals applying with a valid passport of a country that is not listed above are exempt from this pause,” the department stated on its website. 

Observers say such exceptions will be "ultra-rare": potentially covering only high-income academics and US national-interest unicorns, or tech companies.

What is the 'public charge' rule?

This measure, set to begin on January 21, 2026, is intended to allow reassessment of procedures related to the "public charge" rule — aimed at preventing entry of individuals likely to rely on public benefits/welfare — amid the Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown.

Potential Impact (post-Jan. 21):

  • US Universities: International tuition crash (i.e. Nigeria/Brazil student pipelines severed)

  • Silicon Valley: H1B drought — talent pivots to other countries

  • Tourism blackout: 75 countries = zero American dream vacations

Who fills America's talent void?

The "pause" could lead to a severe slowdown of US visa processing for applicants from dozens of countries.

This could create a growing talent gap in America’s workforce. As students, researchers, tech workers, and healthcare professionals face barriers, US employers are left scrambling to fill critical roles.

Meanwhile, other countries are stepping in: Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, and Gulf states are fast-tracking visas, expanding post-study work rights, and actively recruiting displaced talent.

The result is a quiet-but-consequential shift: skills, innovation, and economic value that once flowed to the US may be increasingly being redirected elsewhere.

FULL LIST

Here's the full list of the 75 affected countries, as reported consistently across multiple reputable sources citing US officials and an internal State Department memo:

  • Afghanistan

  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Armenia

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahamas

  • Bangladesh

  • Barbados

  • Belarus

  • Belize

  • Bhutan

  • Bosnia

  • Brazil

  • Burma (Myanmar)

  • Cambodia

  • Cameroon

  • Cape Verde

  • Colombia

  • Congo (Republic of the Congo)

  • Cuba

  • Dominica

  • Egypt

  • Eritrea

  • Ethiopia

  • Fiji

  • Gambia

  • Georgia

  • Ghana

  • Grenada

  • Guatemala

  • Guinea

  • Haiti

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)

  • Jamaica

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kosovo

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos

  • Lebanon

  • Liberia

  • Libya

  • Macedonia

  • Moldova

  • Mongolia

  • Montenegro

  • Morocco

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Nigeria

  • Pakistan

  • Russia

  • Rwanda

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis

  • Saint Lucia

  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Senegal

  • Sierra Leone

  • Somalia

  • South Sudan

  • Sudan

  • Syria

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • Togo

  • Tunisia

  • Uganda

  • Uruguay

  • Uzbekistan

  • Yemen

(Note: Some reports use slight variations like "Congo" or "Burma" [Myanmar] but they refer to the same nations. The count is consistently reported as exactly 75. With inputs from AP, AFP, and US media)

