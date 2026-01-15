“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” the State Department said.

The step builds on previous travel and immigration bans affecting nearly 40 countries. The administration has repeatedly framed these measures as a means to tighten US entry standards and prevent what it calls abuse of the immigration system.

The suspension applies only to immigrant visas, which are required for those seeking permanent residence. Non-immigrant visas, such as temporary tourist, business, or student visas, are not affected and continue to be processed normally. These visas represent the majority of applicants to the United States.

President Trump has repeatedly emphasised that immigrants must be financially independent and should not become a burden on American taxpayers. The State Department said it is reviewing all policies, regulations, and guidance to ensure immigrants from the designated countries do not use welfare or other public support.

The suspension will take effect on 21 January 2026 and covers applicants from countries across Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” the department said in a statement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said consular officers have been instructed to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries in line with a broader November order. That order tightened rules around immigrants who may become “public charges” while living in the US.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.