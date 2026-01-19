US visa bond rule to affect Bangladeshi applicants in UAE from January 21

Dubai: Bangladeshi nationals living in the UAE and applying for US business or tourist visas will face a new financial requirement from January 21, 2026, under an expanded US visa bond programme.

The embassy said the bond requirement applies only after a consular officer determines that an applicant is otherwise eligible for a visa. Applicants were also warned not to pay any bond before their visa interview.

As per a latest tweet from the US Embassy Dhaka, eligible Bangladeshi applicants for B-1/B-2 business and tourist visas may be required to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000 before a visa is issued.

The State Department says the bond is paid only after official instruction from a US embassy or consulate, using authorised US government payment systems. Officials stress that posting a bond does not guarantee visa issuance, and applicants who are refused visas are not required to post a bond.

Under the policy, consular officers can require a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or up to $15,000, depending on an applicant’s profile, travel history, and individual circumstances. The bond functions as a financial guarantee intended to encourage compliance with visa conditions, including timely departure from the United States.

The post on X follows updated guidance issued by the US Department of State, which recently added Bangladesh to the list of countries whose nationals may be subject to visa bonds when applying for short-term visitor visas.

The US Embassy Dhaka said it will continue to issue updates through its official channels as the January 2026 implementation date approaches.

US authorities advise travellers to rely only on official embassy communications and the State Department’s website for payment instructions and eligibility guidance, warning against third-party agents requesting advance bond payments.

Applicants based in the UAE will continue to submit visa applications through US embassies and consulates serving the Emirates, with bond decisions made on a case-by-case basis by consular officers.

For Bangladeshi expatriates in the UAE, the policy introduces a potentially significant new cost layer for short-term travel to the United States, particularly for business visitors, conference delegates, and families planning tourism travel.

The requirement applies only to B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) visas. Other visa categories, including student, employment, immigrant, and most official visas, are not covered by the bond rule.

The visa bond programme was introduced by the US government in 2025 as a pilot initiative and has since been expanded to cover a wider group of countries across South Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. US authorities say the programme is aimed at addressing visa overstay risks and strengthening compliance mechanisms.

