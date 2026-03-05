GOLD/FOREX
Visa+Immigration

UAE overstay fine waiver 2026: Who qualifies and how to check your status

Everything you need to know about the ICP’s new exemption rules

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Dubai: The UAE has stepped in to protect travellers caught up in the regional airspace disruptions. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Wednesday, March 4, that overstay fines will be waived for anyone unable to depart due to the closure of airspace and the temporary suspension of flights. 

Who qualifies for the fine exemption?

The waiver applies to fines incurred on or after February 28, 2026, and covers the following groups:

  • Departure permit holders who exceeded their permitted grace period

  • Visit and tourist visa holders whose duration of stay has lapsed

  • Cancelled residency permit holders whose departure was hindered following cancellation

The authority affirmed that the decision was made in response to circumstances entirely beyond travellers' control, which prevented them from departing the country on their scheduled dates due to flight suspensions or rescheduling.

The exemption ensures that affected travellers' legal status can be addressed without imposing any financial burden arising from these exceptional circumstances.

How to check your UAE visa status online

If you need to check your visa status or expiry, the process differs depending on which emirate issued your visa.

Dubai visas (GDRFA)

If your visa was issued in Dubai, check it through the GDRFA website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae

  1. Select the visa status service from the homepage

  2. Choose your search method - by application number, file number, or other options

  3. Enter the required details, complete the Captcha, and click Search

All other emirates (ICP)

For visas issued in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah, use the ICP online services platform - smartservices.icp.gov.ae

  1. Go to Public Services → File Validity

  2. Choose your search method (file number or passport information)

  3. Select your visa type: Residency or Visa (for visit visas)

  4. Enter your UID, file number, Emirates ID, or passport number — plus your date of birth

  5. Complete the Captcha and click Search

What you'll see in the results: Your file number, Unified ID (UID), visa status, and issue and expiry dates.

UAE flight updates

Due to ongoing regional airspace disruptions, UAE carriers have adjusted schedules across major airports. While most regular flights remain suspended, limited and special services are operating to support passengers with confirmed bookings, repatriation needs, cargo, and essential travel.

UAE passengers are returning via special and charter flights, including direct services from Dubai and Fujairah Airport, as well as flights via Oman Air and Salam Air. While most regular flights remain paused, limited services continue to repatriate residents and tourists, with normal airport operations gradually resuming.

Limited flights have resumed at Dubai (DXB, DWC), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Sharjah (SHJ), and Ras Al Khaimah (RKT). Passengers should only travel with a confirmed departure, as schedules remain subject to change.

As per the latest update, Emirates has confirmed that more than 100 flights will depart from Dubai and return. These services will carry passengers travelling to their final destinations, as well as essential cargo including perishables and pharmaceuticals.

