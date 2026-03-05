Philippines thanks UAE as first batch of overseas Filipinos safely returns

Nearly 300 Filipinos arrive in Manila from Dubai as authorities provide support
Dubai: The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed its gratitude to the UAE government, as well as to other host countries in the Middle East, for their ongoing support in ensuring the safety and security of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the increasing conflict in the region.
Earlier today, a total of 299 Filipinos arrived in Manila and were assisted by the relevant agencies.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In a statement, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has conveyed his appreciation for the assistance extended by authorities in the UAE.
“We thank the UAE government, the local government of Dubai, for taking care of our nationals. Also, to the government of host countries involved in this crisis for their safety protocols and defence system in place,” said Cacdac in a mix of Filipino and English.
The group has travelled from Dubai to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 in Pasay city aboard the Emirates flight 336.
Among the returnees were 23 OFWs and two children. According to the DMW, some of the passengers have returned home for safety reasons following advice from their employers, while others have already completed their work contracts.
Meanwhile, a number also chose to return permanently to the Philippines and for personal reasons.
Cacdac has personally welcomed the group upon arrival and has assured them that the Philippine government would provide the necessary support.
“We are thankful that you are all safe. Also, we are much thankful to Emirates, to the UAE government for taking care of all of you, and for preparing the flight to Manila as we provide support,” stated Cacdac.
Moreover, the returning Filipinos have received immediate financial aid through the DMW’s AKSYON Fund. Additional assistance included temporary accommodation and transportation from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
Medical assistance has also been provided by the country’s Department of Health, while psychosocial support services have been extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
Cacdac has noted that the DMW and OWWA will continue coordinating with other government agencies to support Filipinos affected by the regional situation. Authorities remain ready to provide “on-the-ground support and repatriation assistance” for those who may need help.