Department of Migrant Workers moves to fast-track services for OFWs with digital reforms

Philippine government agency rolls out digital upgrades, reforms to better serve OFWs
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has moved to improve and speed up its services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) as it bared its reform plans for this year.
During its Central Office - Regional Office (CORO) Consultation 2026 held in Quezon City, Philippines, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the department is crafting a Regional Operations Manual to align regional offices with the systems already in place at Migrant Workers Offices overseas.
In a statement released on Tuesday, DMW said, “He also urged the adoption of a Quality Management System (QMS), upgrading office facilities to meet global standards, and speeding up digital initiatives like the OFW Pass, while decreasing foot traffic for issuing the OFW Information Sheet.”
Moreover, Cacdac ordered the nationwide promotion of its programs and services across 80 provinces to ensure families are aware of available assistance.
Apart from service reforms, the DMW is stepping up enforcement against illegal recruitment. More functions including case adjudication, inspections and coordinated enforcement operations with the Philippine National Police, local government units, and barangays are being devolved to regional offices.
Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the Central Office will continue to provide technical and capacity-building support to ensure consistent implementation.
For OFWs in the UAE, where many workers secure jobs through recruitment agencies, stronger local enforcement could mean quicker action on complaints and improved protection for aspiring OFWs.
The consultation also tackled project management practices, budget proposals for 2026, procurement policies and updates on digital systems.
The DMW said the reforms are in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide “efficient, responsive, and standardized services for OFWs and their families.”
The DMW was created to consolidate and strengthen government efforts to protect the rights and welfare of millions of Filipinos working abroad, whose remittances remain a significant contributor to the Philippine economy.