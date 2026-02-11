GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Department of Migrant Workers moves to fast-track services for OFWs with digital reforms

Philippine government agency rolls out digital upgrades, reforms to better serve OFWs

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Reforms aim to cut queues, expand regional action and protect OFWs nationwide.
Reforms aim to cut queues, expand regional action and protect OFWs nationwide.
DMW / PNA

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has moved to improve and speed up its services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) as it bared its reform plans for this year.

During its Central Office - Regional Office (CORO) Consultation 2026 held in Quezon City, Philippines, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the department is crafting a Regional Operations Manual to align regional offices with the systems already in place at Migrant Workers Offices overseas.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DMW said, “He also urged the adoption of a Quality Management System (QMS), upgrading office facilities to meet global standards, and speeding up digital initiatives like the OFW Pass, while decreasing foot traffic for issuing the OFW Information Sheet.”

Moreover, Cacdac ordered the nationwide promotion of its programs and services across 80 provinces to ensure families are aware of available assistance.

Devolution of key functions

Apart from service reforms, the DMW is stepping up enforcement against illegal recruitment. More functions including case adjudication, inspections and coordinated enforcement operations with the Philippine National Police, local government units, and barangays are being devolved to regional offices.

Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the Central Office will continue to provide technical and capacity-building support to ensure consistent implementation.

For OFWs in the UAE, where many workers secure jobs through recruitment agencies, stronger local enforcement could mean quicker action on complaints and improved protection for aspiring OFWs.

Planning and budget updates

The consultation also tackled project management practices, budget proposals for 2026, procurement policies and updates on digital systems.

The DMW said the reforms are in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide “efficient, responsive, and standardized services for OFWs and their families.”

The DMW was created to consolidate and strengthen government efforts to protect the rights and welfare of millions of Filipinos working abroad, whose remittances remain a significant contributor to the Philippine economy.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on Tuesday met sanitation worker Padma at his residence.

Why Rajinikanth gifted gold chain to sanitation worker

2m read
Labour court says payout can’t exceed two years’ basic salary despite 31 years of service.

31 years of service, but gratuity capped at Dh93,600

2m read
OFW Serbisyo Caravan at The Dubai World Trade Centre on Aug 3, 2025.

OFWs in Dubai: Don’t miss the Serbisyo Caravan 2026

2m read
Dubai Police back reform over punishment during Unified GCC Inmates Week 2025

GCC Inmates Week: Dubai Police focus on rehabilitation

2m read