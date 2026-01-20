OFWs in UAE can soon verify work contracts via VFS Global

New Contract Verification Centres launch end-January 2026 with online booking
Dubai: Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE will soon be able to verify their employment contracts through VFS Global, following a new partnership aimed at making the process more accessible for workers based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
VFS Global announced it has partnered with DBP Data Centre Inc. (DCI), a government-owned corporation in the Philippines, to support contract verification services for OFWs. The service is scheduled to begin by the end of January 2026 at dedicated Contract Verification Centres (CVCs) in both emirates.
Under the new process, OFWs can book appointments and pay online through a dedicated website before visiting their nearest CVC for document submission. Once verified by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), applicants will receive an email notification confirming the documents are ready for collection from the centre.
VFS Global said workers can also choose optional services such as courier delivery of documents and SMS updates for an additional fee.
“This partnership with DBP Data Centre Inc. reflects our continued commitment to supporting overseas Filipino workers through secure, transparent and efficient service delivery,” said Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at VFS Global.
Contract verification is a key step for OFWs to ensure employment agreements meet government requirements and protections. It is also required when applying for an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), which Filipino workers need to leave the Philippines for overseas employment.
VFS Global said the new centres will offer extended operating hours and operate seven days a week, along with a 24/7 helpline, secure online payment of MWO verification fees, and real-time application tracking. The service fee will also be waived for the first 30 days of operations.
