No more OEC: UAE Filipinos now need an OFW Travel Pass for holiday trips home

The paper OEC is out—here’s how the OFW Travel Pass works, how to secure your digital exit
Filipinos across the UAE are already counting down the days. In Deira, mall workers swap stories about balikbayan boxes slowly filling with chocolates and perfumes. In Abu Dhabi, engineers compare airfare hacks during coffee breaks. Domestic workers quietly set aside small gifts for family they haven’t hugged in years. As December nears, the familiar excitement returns—the promise of Noche Buena, Simbang Gabi, and that first warm embrace at the airport back home.
But behind every joyful homecoming lies the practical side of travel prep. And this year, one major change is shaping the holiday rush: the shift from the paper OEC to the digital OFW Pass / OFW Travel Pass.
For decades, the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) was the small but essential document every OFW needed to exit the Philippines. It proved legal deployment and allowed exemptions from travel tax and terminal fees. But it often came with long queues, appointment shortages, and a strict 60-day validity that made many workers anxious during peak travel seasons. Filipino workers in the UAE frequently voiced frustrations over the outdated system, and news reports highlighted how the process was prone to delays and manual errors.
The OFW Pass, or OFW Travel Pass within the eGovPH Super App, represents a full digital shift. Instead of carrying paper, workers now secure their exit clearance through mobile apps such as the DMW Mobile App or eGovPH. The pass is free, stored digitally, and tied to the worker’s actual employment contract rather than a short expiration window. Recent advisories and UAE coverage confirm that the OEC has been integrated into the OFW Travel Pass, making the digital pass the primary exit clearance for returning OFWs with the same employer and jobsite.
In essence, the old OEC required printing, scheduling, and strict validity rules, while the OFW Pass provides a contract-based, secure QR code accessible anytime through a smartphone.
Download the app
Use the eGovPH app (with the OFW Travel Pass) or the DMW Mobile App (original home of the OFW Pass). Both are available on iOS and Android.
Create and verify your account
Register using your mobile number and email address, confirm via OTP, and complete identity verification. Some verification steps in eGovPH require a selfie or facial recognition match.
Complete your OFW profile
Upload clear photos of your passport, UAE residence visa or Emirates ID, and employment details. The app matches your records with DMW’s database to verify your status.
Navigate to DMW > Balik Manggagawa > Travel Pass / OFW Pass
Inside the app, open the DMW section, tap “Balik Manggagawa,” then select 'Travel Pass' or 'OFW Pass.' Review your employer, jobsite, and contract details before submitting.
Wait for DMW verification
Your application will show as 'for verification' while officials review your information. Processing can take several working days, so complete this early.
Retrieve your digital QR code
Once approved, your OFW Pass or OFW Travel Pass will appear as a QR code in the app. This serves as your exit clearance, replacing the paper OEC for returning OFWs with the same employer. Screenshot and save it so you can display it even without internet access. Airport staff will recognize it as proof of legal deployment and eligibility for fee exemptions.
