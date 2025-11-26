No more OEC: UAE Filipinos now need an OFW Travel Pass for holiday trips home

Download the app Use the eGovPH app (with the OFW Travel Pass) or the DMW Mobile App (original home of the OFW Pass). Both are available on iOS and Android.

Create and verify your account Register using your mobile number and email address, confirm via OTP, and complete identity verification. Some verification steps in eGovPH require a selfie or facial recognition match.

Complete your OFW profile Upload clear photos of your passport, UAE residence visa or Emirates ID, and employment details. The app matches your records with DMW’s database to verify your status.

Navigate to DMW > Balik Manggagawa > Travel Pass / OFW Pass Inside the app, open the DMW section, tap “Balik Manggagawa,” then select 'Travel Pass' or 'OFW Pass.' Review your employer, jobsite, and contract details before submitting.

Wait for DMW verification Your application will show as 'for verification' while officials review your information. Processing can take several working days, so complete this early.