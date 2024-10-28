Dubai: If you are planning to hire a full-time housekeeper or cook for your home, you can now complete the entire residency application conveniently on your phone.

With the newly launched ‘Domestic Worker Residency’ service on the Dubai Now app , you can apply for, renew, or even cancel a visa in one place, with no need to go through multiple channels to get the work done. The app is available for Apple and Android devices and you must have a UAE Pass account to access it.

If you are unfamiliar with the UAE’s domestic worker regulations, don’t worry - the app guides you through each step. It helps you easily apply for an entry permit, Emirates ID, and complete medical fitness checks, saving you time and effort.

What are the requirements?

It is important to note that requirements for sponsoring a domestic worker vary depending on whether you are an expatriate, citizen, or resident of a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country. Here are the key requirements set by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE):

• Sponsor requirements: The sponsor must hold a valid passport and Emirates ID, and have health insurance, which must also cover the domestic worker.

• Domestic worker requirements: The domestic worker must have a valid passport and be over 18 years old. While the maximum age limit for a domestic worker is 60, exemptions may be granted for those within the UAE whose previous residence visa was cancelled within the last three months.

• Occupation requirements: The role assigned to the domestic worker must comply with the occupation-specific criteria.

Process

When applying for a domestic worker visa, you will first need to obtain an entry permit. The process varies depending on whether the worker is outside or already within the UAE. Here’s a breakdown:

• If outside the UAE:

o Apply for the entry permit and arrange arrival in the UAE – this can be done through the app.

o Undergo a medical fitness test – you will receive the details of the location and time for the test when you complete the first step.

o Obtain an Emirates ID and residency visa – once the medical fitness test results are in, you will receive the notification on the Emirates ID delivery.

• If inside the UAE:

o Apply for the entry permit.

o Apply for ‘change status’ or exit, and re-enter the UAE if required.

o Complete the medical fitness test.

o Obtain an Emirates ID and residency visa.

Costs

• Entry permit - Approximately Dh300

• Warranty fees - Dh2,000 (varies based on the sponsor type). The total costs can vary depending on specific circumstances, according to DubaiNow

• Change of status - Around Dh500

• Medical fitness test - Dh300 to Dh1,000, depending on the chosen package. Some centres offer express options for results within 24 hours

• New residency visa - Approximately Dh375

• Recruitment fee - Dh5,000 (based on sponsor type)

• Emirates ID - Dh375

How long does it take?