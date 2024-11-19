1. Phony fines claiming to be from Dubai Police

Got a text about a Dubai Police fine? Don't panic and click the link in the SMS, because it may be a scam. If you do receive such an SMS, it is important to first verify whether you have received such a fine. You can do that by logging on to the Dubai Police website – dubaipolice.gov.ae, or their official app ‘Dubai Police’ which is available on Apple and Android devices. Click here for details. Also, look out for bad grammar, unknown numbers, and language that stresses on the need to ‘pay immediately’

Verify the sender’s details, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report the message to Dubai Police through:

• e-Crime Service

• Dubai Police social media channels

• Call 901 for assistance

2. Fake highway tolls

Another fraudulent message that is making rounds, is a message claiming to be from Dubai Police stating that you need to pay a ‘highway toll’ within 24 hours via a link. It is important to block and report any such messages.

An example of a fake 'highway toll' SMS. Image Credit: Gulf News

3. Salik recharge scams

If you need to recharge your Salik account, beware of phishing websites or fraudulent SMS messages. Scammers can mimic official Salik platforms to steal your personal and financial details, according to an advisory issued by Salik last month.

How to stay safe:

• Always use the official Salik website (salik.ae) or the Dubai RTA app.

• Verify any communications from Salik through their official call centre (800-SALIK) or email (customerservice@salik.ae).

If you want to know the official channels that you can use to recharge your Salik account, read our guide here.

4. Deceptive delivery messages

Received a message about an undelivered package, or an unexpected delivery requiring you to update your address? Be cautious, as this could be a phishing attempt. Scammers often use such messages to steal personal information like your Emirates ID or banking details by clicking on the link provided in the message or email.

Another common tactic is to send an email with a supposed tracking number. You can easily verify the authenticity of this number by entering it into the ‘Track Shipment’ section on the website of the shipping company.

Tips to spot fake messages • Look for grammatical errors.

• Verify the sender’s identity.

• Never open attachments or click on links from suspicious emails.

• Be wary of urgent requests or threats.

If it is an email or text message claiming to be from a courier company, the organisation will never use personal email addresses like a Gmail or Hotmail account. In an advisory issued this year by Emirates Post, customers were told that any emails from Emirates Post would always end with @emiratespost.ae or @emiratespostshop.ae. Courier service Aramex has also put up an alert on its website, advising customers to be aware of scams and report any such messages to them.

How to report:

• Email: custservice@emiratespost.ae or GlobalcareCenter@aramex.com

• Call: 600599999 for Emirates Post

Beware of fake delivery messages on iMessage or WhatsApp that claim a package cannot be delivered due to missing address details, urging you to click a link to update your informatio Image Credit: Gulf News

5. Job seekers beware - Job listings with recruitment fees

Looking for work? Don't fall victim to fake job ads demanding upfront fees. Legitimate recruitment agencies never charge such fees and you can verify the details of the company making the offer to you by doing an online search and applying through official portals.

How to protect yourself:

• Avoid paying fees for job applications.

• Verify job offers through the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) website – mohre.gov.ae or contact the UAE embassy in your country, if you are applying from outside the UAE.

• Always apply through legitimate recruitment portals.

If you want to know how you can land a job in the UAE, click here to learn about how to find job openings and expert tips to increase your chances of getting hired.

You can register on job portals and create an account free of cost like Indeed or Linkedin, attend job fairs or look for job opportunities in the classifieds section in UAE newspapers Image Credit: Shutterstock

6. Fake vehicle number plate frauds

Thinking of getting a unique car plate number? Beware of online scams offering them at suspiciously low prices. Abu Dhabi Police have warned about fake accounts offering ‘exclusive’ vehicle number plates at discounted prices.

Stay safe:

• Only participate in auctions hosted by official transport authorities.

• Report scams to Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman service at 8002626 or email aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

7. Bogus bank calls - Don't disclose your details!

Received a call claiming your bank account is frozen or needs updating? Think twice before going into panic mode. Banks will never ask for sensitive details over the phone. In April 2024, Dubai Police arrested 494 people involved in 406 such fraud cases and stated that fraudsters often use fear tactics to steal banking details.

Key advice:

• Never share personal or banking details over a call. Do not share an OTP you receive from the bank with anyone.

• Update banking information, like your online banking password or registered phone number, directly through official bank apps or branches.

Never share personal or banking details over a call. Image Credit: Shutterstock

8. Selling your car online? Watch out for fake buyers

If you are planning to sell your car online, make sure you do your due diligence. According to Abu Dhabi Police, scammers often use fake bank transfers to take possession of your vehicle without making the payment. Wait for the money to get transferred and complete all the paperwork before handing over your car keys.

How to avoid it:

• Never transfer ownership until payment is confirmed in your account.

• Be cautious about buyers who provide excuses like public holidays to delay payment verification.

9. Too-good-to-be-true shopping websites

Stumbled upon an ad on social media selling state-of-the-art gym equipment at a very low price? Or a website offering massive discounts on luxury items? While the offer might be tempting, there is a chance it could be a scam. It is not just the massive discount or low prices on usually expensive items that is a red flag. Other warning signs include instances when you cannot find social media handles or any contact information of the seller, like a customer service email or number.

Check the UAE Cybersecurity Council's ‘Stay Safe’ tool (staysafe.csc.gov.ae) to verify a website's legitimacy before shopping.

10. Received an email for an ‘electricity bill refund’? It may be a phishing attack

Emails claiming refunds for your utility bills may look official but could be phishing attempts. Always double-check the sender’s domain name. Legitimate refunds are processed automatically and do not require clicking on links. If you suspect a scam, contact the official department directly.

11. nol card top-up scam alert

If you are in a hurry and need to top up your nol card online, be cautious of the website you use. Fraudsters sometimes create websites that look very similar to the official Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website, which can pop up during an online search for the task you wish to complete. These fake websites can steal your personal information and money. In January, the RTA warned public transport users about such deceptive websites, and recommended using only their official channels to top up your nol card:

• The RTA website: www.rta.ae

• The 'nol Pay' app

• The 'RTA Dubai' app