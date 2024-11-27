1. Avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings.

2. Adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by police officers.

3. Refrain from using party sprays, whether by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

4. Ensure the vehicle's front and rear licence plates remain visible, do not alter the vehicle's colour or darken or tint the windscreen.

5. Do not place stickers, signs, or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions.

6. Do not exceed the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle, and do not allow anyone to hang out through windows or the sunroof.

7. Avoid making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle or adding unlicensed features that make the cars noisy or obstruct vision.

8. Do not obstruct traffic, block roads for emergency vehicles (ambulance, civil defence, police patrols).

9. Do not perform stunts on internal or external roads.

10. Do not cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers, and avoid using sunshades that block visibility.

11. Only wear scarves specifically designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

12. Raise only the flag of the United Arab Emirates, flags of other countries are not permitted.

13. Limit the volume of songs and chants to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

14. Decoration shops and drivers are strictly prohibited from putting up stickers or flags other than those approved for Eid Al Etihad, specifically the UAE flag or related stickers.

Where to celebrate Eid Al Etihad