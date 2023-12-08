Dubai: Have you come across a post on your social media feed warning you not to carry certain items if you are travelling from India to the UAE? In the past couple of months, media reports in India and social media posts have highlighted how certain items like ghee (clarified butter), pickles and oily food items are not allowed on flights from India to the UAE.

However, the reports are based on an announcement by Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where an official was quoted as saying that the airport staff had seized 943 dry coconuts in May 2022 from passengers' checked bags alone.

The official added that some of the frequently found prohibited items in checked baggage include dry coconut (called khopra in Hindi), ghee, pickles, oily food items and e-cigarettes.

However, it is important to note that when it comes to items being prohibited from being taken in luggage there are various factors to consider – is the item not allowed in carry-on lugagge, checked-in luggage or both? Or which authority has issued the guideline? It is important to check this as well, since there are guidelines issued by the civil aviation authorities of each country and some airports and airlines may also have additional policies in place, that do not allow you to carry some items.

So, here is a breakdown of which of the items listed above can or cannot be carried by passengers.

Dry coconut

When it comes to dry coconut, commonly referred to in India as khopra, the item was added on the list of prohibited items in March 2022 by Indian Civil Aviation’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

As per the BCAS list, dry coconut (khopra) is not allowed in carry-on or checked-in luggage.

E-cigarettes

As per the BCAS list of prohibited items, e-cigarettes are also not allowed, whether in checked-in or carry-on luggage.

Spices

You cannot carry spices – whether whole spices or in powder form – in your carry-on luggage. However, they are allowed in checked-in luggage, as per the BCAS guidelines.

Ghee

When it comes to carry-on luggage, ghee, or clarified butter, comes under the restrictions for Liquid, Aerosols and Gels (LAGs), which limits such items to a quantity of 100ml.

However, when it comes to checked-in baggage, the BCAS guidelines allow a passenger to carry up to 5kgs of ghee.

It is, however, important to check the regulations put in place by the airport and airline as well, as some airports may not allow you to carry ghee at all. The easiest way to find out whether or not the item is allowed at the airport is to check their website for a prohibited list of items or by calling the airport directly.

Pickles

Find out if the airport that you are travelling from or the airline that you are travelling with has any additional guidelines that you need to follow.

The BCAS list allows passengers to carry pickles in both carry-on and checked-in luggage, with the exception of chilly pickle, which is not permitted in a hand carry.

However, once again, there may be additional guidelines from the airport or the airlines that may place restrictions on carrying pickles in checked-in luggage as well.

