These work permits offer flexible work options to those looking for a job, from freelance work to temporary work. It is important to note that these work permits need to be applied for by the establishment you are working with, except for the freelance permit, which can be applied for by the individual.

1. Work permit (recruiting a worker from outside the State)

This work permit allows registered establishments to recruit a worker from outside the state.

If you are coming to the UAE for employment, the company or organisation hiring you would need to apply for this specific work permit.

It is important to note that the company hiring you is responsible for completing all your hiring procedures, as per the UAE Labour Law. This includes applying for your residence visa, medical testing, obtaining the Emirates ID Card, Labour Card and stamping the UAE Residency Visa on your passport within 60 days of your arrival. All of these costs are paid for by the employer.

If a company does not obtain a work permit for an employee, they will be sentenced to a fine of no less than Dh50,000 and no more than Dh200,000.

2. Transfer work permit

Under this permit, an expatriate worker is transferred to and from an establishment registered with MOHRE. This work permit is applied for when you move between jobs in the UAE.

3. Work permit under the residence of relative permit

This permit applies to people whose residence visa is sponsored by a family member. In this case, the establishment will simply need to apply for a work permit and not be the sponsor of the worker’s visa.

4. Temporary work permit

You also have the option of legally working with an employer through a temporary work permit. It is a service provided by MOHRE to recruit a worker residing in the UAE to carry out certain work within a period not exceeding six months.

5. One-mission permit

According to MOHRE, a one-mission work permit is “... issued to a registered establishment wishing to recruit a worker from abroad to complete temporary work or a particular project for a specific time period”.

6. Part-time work permit

In this, an employee can work under a part-time labour contract. With this permit, you can work for more than one employer without the approval of your original employer, provided that the working hours are no less than 20 hours weekly.

7. Juvenile work permit

This allows a person between the age of 15 to 18 years to be employed at a registered establishment.

For teenagers looking to be employed at a private sector organisation, they would be required to provide a written consent from their parent or guardian. Also, as per the UAE Labour Law, certain other conditions need to be met if a company wishes to apply for a juvenile work permit. This includes a reduced number of working hours, compared to an adult employee (a maximum of six hours per day) and the fact that juveniles cannot be employed for hazardous or hard work. To read more about what the new UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – says about employing juveniles in the workforce, read our guide here.

8. Student training and employment permit

A UAE resident who is 15 years old and above can also be employed and trained at a registered establishment. According to the UAE’s official government portal – u.ae – this permit is specifically for students who want to enrol in the private sector for training purposes and this training permit lasts for three months.

The employment or training of a juvenile also requires written consent from their parent or guardian.

9. UAE and GCC national permit

This type of permit allows a registered establishment to employ UAE or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens.

10. Golden visa work permit

If you have a Golden Visa, you still need a work permit if you are employed by a UAE-based company. On July 1, 2021, MOHRE announced the start of issuing specific work permits for holders of Golden Visas.

MOHRE clarified that the said permit is given in three cases. The first case is individuals who were not working at the time of getting the Golden Visa, if they wish to work for an employer. The second case occurs when a current employer wishes to renew the work permit and contract for the holders of the Golden Visa after the expiry of the work permit. The third case is when a Golden Visa holder joins a new job with another employer.

11. National trainee permit

This permit can be obtained by companies registered with MOHRE that want to train Emiratis in accordance with their academic qualifications.

12. Freelance permit

This is the work permit you can apply for as an individual, if you want to work independently. As per MOHRE, this permit is issued to individuals wishing to engage in self-employment without sponsorship from a specific employer in the UAE or a valid employment contract.

13. Private teacher work permit

This permit allows qualified professionals to offer private tuition lessons. You can apply for this permit for free through the MOHRE website – mohre.gov.ae.

The permit can be applied for by any of the following individuals:

- Registered teachers in government or private schools

- Employees in the government and private sectors

- Unemployed individuals

- School students from 15 to 18 years old

- University students.

For a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the permit, and other eligibility criteria you would need to meet, to work as a private teacher in the UAE, click here.