Dubai: What are you supposed to do if your employer is deducting money from your salary to cover for the recruitment and visa costs they incurred when hiring you?

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) took to its social media channels to share the story of a UAE-based worker who found himself in a similar situation.

In the video posted on its official social media channels, MOHRE shared the story of a worker who found out that his monthly salary was being deposited after an amount was deducted to cover the recruitment costs. On raising the complaint with MOHRE, he received his full salary and was also reimbursed the amount that had previously been deducted.

"Dear employers, we value and appreciate everything you give to the UAE. We are committed to preserving the rights of employees and provide all means of support and assistance to them. We call on you to follow the labour law and protect employees' rights and ensure providing a suitable work environment that helps them succeed and flourish," the Ministry stated.

What does the law say?

Article 6 of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, also referred to as the Labour Law, pertaining to the recruitment and employment of workers, stipulates that no worker may be employed without obtaining the work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Also, employers have been expressly prohibited from collecting the cost of recruitment and employment from the workers, whether directly or indirectly, in Clause 4 of the Article.

Here is a detailed look at what the article states:

ARTICLE (6) - RECRUITMENT AND EMPLOYMENT OF WORKERS

1. No work may be performed in the UAE, and no worker may be recruited or employed by any employer without obtaining the Work Permit from the Ministry, in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations.

2. The Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law shall determine the conditions, controls, types of Work Permits and the procedures for the grant, renewal and cancellation thereof.

3. It shall be prohibited to practice recruitment activity or mediate in recruiting or employing workers without licence by the Ministry, in accordance with the conditions and procedures specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree Law.

4. An Employer shall not charge the worker or collect from him recruitment and employment costs, either directly or indirectly.

5. The Minister shall, after coordination with the concerned entities in the UAE, issue the decisions regulating Works in respect of which it is prohibited to recruit and employ Workers, and the requirements thereof.

Who can I call?

For any inquiries regarding the regulation of the labour law, you can contact MOHRE's Labour Claims Centre on 800 84.