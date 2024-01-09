1 of 7
Image Credit: Mansoor A/Pexels
2 of 7
Here are the details.
Image Credit: Djordje Petrovic/Pexels
3 of 7
Image Credit: MIXU/Pexels
4 of 7
Yellow, orange and red are colours which stand out against most backgrounds, the RTA handbook states, adding that teflective tape on your clothing or your bike works well at night, and a reflective vest is more noticeable to drivers behind you than a tail light.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 7
According to the RTA handbook, the front and rear brakes should each stop the bike when fully applied, separately. When it comes to tyres, always check the tyre pressure and tread depth and make sure that the tyre tread is free of cuts, nails or cracks.
Image Credit: FlorS Q/Pexels
6 of 7
Determining the three-second gap is relatively easy: Motorists are advised to select a fixed object on the road ahead such as a signpost or a tree. It is the minimum amount of space or gap a biker or motorist should leave in front of him. The three-second rule means that increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead can help give you the time you need to recognise a hazard and respond safely.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police