New paid parking zone in Dubai: Find out the tariffs, subscription cost and location
Dubai: Dubai’s largest public parking operator, Parkin PJSC, has introduced new paid public parking zones in the Wasl Green Park community as part of its ongoing expansion across the city.
In an announcement, Parkin said public parking tariffs are now in effect in the area under Zone Code 614W, with clear signboards installed to mark the designated parking spaces.
Parking tariffs in the zone are as follows:
Dh4 for one hour
Dh8 for two hours
Dh12 for three hours
Dh16 for four hours
Parking subscription options include:
Three months: Dh900
Six months: Dh1,800
One year: Dh3,600
The paid parking zone operates daily from 8am to 10pm.
The Wasl Green Park rollout forms part of Parkin’s wider strategy to streamline and expand public parking management across Dubai, covering residential, commercial and mixed-use communities.
Paid public parking expansion in Dubai
In recent months, the operator has introduced several new paid parking zones across the emirate.
In August, Parkin launched paid parking in Al Jaddaf, adding Zone 326C for on-street parking and Zone 326D for off-street parking, with variable rates during peak and non-peak hours.
During the same month, Parkin brought 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques under its management. These locations offer one hour of free parking during prayer times, with paid parking applicable outside those periods.
Further expansions followed in November, when Parkin introduced new paid parking zones in Dubai Sports City (Code S) and Dubai International Academic City (Code F).
More recently, the company announced a major overhaul of Dubai’s public parking subscription system, unveiling 15 new and updated subscription categories aimed at providing residents and visitors with more flexible and accessible parking options across key areas of the city.
