Parkin officially announces International City paid parking fees: Timings, tariffs and permits

Here’s how much parking will cost and when fees apply from February 1

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Paid parking is coming to International City — here’s what to expect

Dubai: Parkin has officially announced the introduction of paid parking in Dubai’s International City, effective February 1, 2026.

The announcement comes after parking signboards were installed across International City, alerting residents to the upcoming change.

Residents began flagging the signage in recent days, prompting wider attention to the rollout. Gulf News has reported on the development, confirming that the new parking system will come into effect from February 1. The notices read: “Attention: Paid parking tariffs will apply in International City starting from 01 February 2026.”

The designated parking code for the area will be 621Q.

Residential permits: What residents need to know

The new system includes residential parking permits, with eligibility limited to residential units only.

Key points:

  • One free permit per residential unit

  • Applies to buildings without existing parking

  • Second and additional vehicles will require paid parking or a subscription, in line with approved guidelines

Applications can be submitted via the Parkin mobile app or the official website parkin.ae, according to the announced timelines.

Application dates and subscriptions

  • Residential permit applications: January 15, 2026

  • Paid subscriptions start: February 1, 2026

Parkin is offering subscription options designed to reduce the need for daily payments.

Subscription durations available:

  • 3 months

  • 6 months

  • 12 months

The company says subscriptions allow residents to “pay once and park hassle-free” in designated areas across International City.

Parking hours and exemptions

According to Parkin-installed signboards:

  • Paid parking hours: 8am to midnight

  • Free parking: Sundays and public holidays

  • Peak and off-peak rates: Same tariffs apply

Parking tariffs explained

Displayed tariffs on-site range from Dh2 for 30 minutes to Dh25 for 24 hours:

  • 30 minutes: Dh2

  • 1 hour: Dh3

  • 2 hours: Dh6

  • 4 hours: Dh12

  • 5 hours: Dh15

  • 6 hours: Dh18

  • 7 hours: Dh22

While there is no tariff listed between seven and 24 hours, Parkin’s website clarifies that after seven hours, the next payment option is 16 hours at Dh25, as charges only apply between 8am and midnight.

This effectively means vehicles parked beyond seven hours during chargeable periods will be billed at the Dh25 maximum rate.

What’s next for residents

With applications opening on January 15 and paid parking starting February 1, residents are advised to apply early via Parkin’s official channels to avoid fines once enforcement begins.

