Five new paid parking zones introduced in Dubai neighbourhoods

Updated tariffs and 24-hour options to improve traffic flow and parking availability
Dubai: Dubai’s public parking operator, Parkin, has expanded regulated parking across multiple neighbourhoods this year, introducing new zones, updated tariffs, and 24-hour options. Here’s what residents and visitors need to know.
1. Al Jaddaf paid parking zones
Parkin recently announced new parking areas in Al Jaddaf, part of the emirate’s peak and off-peak tariff system aimed at improving traffic flow and parking availability.
Zones: 326C (on-street) and 326D (off-street)
Timings & Tariffs for 326D:
Mon–Sat, 8am–10pm
Peak hours: Dh4 per hour
Non-peak hours: Dh2 per hour
Maximum 24-hour charge: Dh20
The initiative is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to streamline parking management in busy areas.
2. Al Khail Gate 24/7 parking zone
A new 24/7 paid parking zone has been introduced in Al Khail Gate.
Zone: 365N
Daily rate: Dh30, enforced seven days a week
Hourly tariffs: Dh4 for one hour, Dh8 for two hours
The addition of this zone supports Parkin’s ongoing expansion of regulated public parking across Dubai.
3. Updated tariffs for Al Karama, Al Qusais, and Al Kifaf
Parkin has updated parking fees for Zones W and WP, covering high-demand areas like Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).
Al Kifaf (WP Zone) rates:
Peak hours (8am–10am, 4pm–8pm): Dh6 per hour
Off-peak hours: Dh4 per hour
The WP code indicates a premium parking zone in densely populated areas, often near public transport stations.
4. 24-Hour paid parking at mosques
Around 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques in Dubai will soon operate under Parkin’s management.
Free parking: One hour during prayer times
Paid parking: 24/7 outside prayer hours
Zone categories:
Zone M (Standard) – 41 locations
Zone MP (Premium) – 18 locations
5. Mirdif paid parking zones
Mirdif now has new regulated parking areas under Dubai’s variable tariff system.
Zones: 251C (on-street) and 251D (off-street)
Tariffs for 251C: Dh2 per hour non-peak, Dh4 peak, up to Dh16 for four peak hours and Dh11 for four non-peak hours
Tariffs for 251D: Dh2 per hour non-peak, Dh4 peak, up to Dh20 for 24 hours
These additions aim to improve parking accessibility and traffic management in Mirdif’s neighbourhoods and commercial areas.
