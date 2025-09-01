GOLD/FOREX
Five new paid parking zones introduced in Dubai neighbourhoods

Updated tariffs and 24-hour options to improve traffic flow and parking availability

Zainab Husain
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s public parking operator, Parkin, has expanded regulated parking across multiple neighbourhoods this year, introducing new zones, updated tariffs, and 24-hour options. Here’s what residents and visitors need to know.

1. Al Jaddaf paid parking zones

Parkin recently announced new parking areas in Al Jaddaf, part of the emirate’s peak and off-peak tariff system aimed at improving traffic flow and parking availability.

  • Zones: 326C (on-street) and 326D (off-street)

  • Timings & Tariffs for 326D:

    • Mon–Sat, 8am–10pm

    • Peak hours: Dh4 per hour

    • Non-peak hours: Dh2 per hour

    • Maximum 24-hour charge: Dh20

The initiative is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to streamline parking management in busy areas.

2. Al Khail Gate 24/7 parking zone

A new 24/7 paid parking zone has been introduced in Al Khail Gate.

  • Zone: 365N

  • Daily rate: Dh30, enforced seven days a week

  • Hourly tariffs: Dh4 for one hour, Dh8 for two hours

The addition of this zone supports Parkin’s ongoing expansion of regulated public parking across Dubai.

3. Updated tariffs for Al Karama, Al Qusais, and Al Kifaf

Parkin has updated parking fees for Zones W and WP, covering high-demand areas like Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).

  • Al Kifaf (WP Zone) rates:

    • Peak hours (8am–10am, 4pm–8pm): Dh6 per hour

    • Off-peak hours: Dh4 per hour

The WP code indicates a premium parking zone in densely populated areas, often near public transport stations.

4. 24-Hour paid parking at mosques

Around 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques in Dubai will soon operate under Parkin’s management.

  • Free parking: One hour during prayer times

  • Paid parking: 24/7 outside prayer hours

  • Zone categories:

    • Zone M (Standard) – 41 locations

    • Zone MP (Premium) – 18 locations

5. Mirdif paid parking zones

Mirdif now has new regulated parking areas under Dubai’s variable tariff system.

  • Zones: 251C (on-street) and 251D (off-street)

  • Tariffs for 251C: Dh2 per hour non-peak, Dh4 peak, up to Dh16 for four peak hours and Dh11 for four non-peak hours

  • Tariffs for 251D: Dh2 per hour non-peak, Dh4 peak, up to Dh20 for 24 hours

These additions aim to improve parking accessibility and traffic management in Mirdif’s neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

Public parking

