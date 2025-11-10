Dubai parking tariff climbs 51% to Dh3.03 after new variable system takes effect

Dubai: Dubai’s weighted average hourly parking tariff rose 51% to Dh3.03 after the city introduced the variable parking system in April 2025, Parkin said in its Q3 earnings report. The increase reshaped daily parking patterns across the emirate, with drivers in zones B and D bearing the biggest adjustment compared with zones A and C. The average tariff eased slightly between the second and third quarter, moving from Dh3.04 to Dh3.03 after new public parking spaces were added.