Dubai parking tariff climbs 51% to Dh3.03 after new variable system takes effect

Dubai’s new variable tariff pushes more drivers toward seasonal cards across major zones
Dubai: Dubai’s weighted average hourly parking tariff rose 51% to Dh3.03 after the city introduced the variable parking system in April 2025, Parkin said in its Q3 earnings report. The increase reshaped daily parking patterns across the emirate, with drivers in zones B and D bearing the biggest adjustment compared with zones A and C. The average tariff eased slightly between the second and third quarter, moving from Dh3.04 to Dh3.03 after new public parking spaces were added.
The shift in daily tariffs pushed many residents to secure better value through seasonal cards. Purchases reached a record 81,000 in the third quarter, up 126% from the same period last year. One-month cards in particular saw the sharpest rise as drivers attempted to lock in current pricing before seasonal card rates are eventually reviewed.
Parkin said the surge in seasonal card adoption reflects a clear value gap between the new daily tariffs and the unchanged cost of monthly and quarterly cards. This has been especially evident in high-demand areas where peak pricing now applies across more hours of the day.
With more drivers moving to seasonal cards, overall public parking utilisation fell to 21.3% in the third quarter from 26.4% a year earlier. The decline has been most noticeable in zones B and D where the uplift in daily tariffs has been steepest. These zones have seen a clear migration from daily passes to seasonal cards as frequent users seek cost stability.
Utilisation trends have been more stable in zones A and C, where pricing adjustments were less pronounced and demand among casual users remains steady.
Dubai’s variable parking tariff was introduced to manage rising demand and ease pressure in high-density areas. The system applies peak and off-peak pricing across all public parking spaces and to about 40% of developer-controlled spaces, an increase from earlier plans.
Premium Parking covers locations near public transport hubs and high-traffic areas. Standard Parking applies to lower-demand zones. The classification aims to shift long-term parkers away from the busiest areas and improve turnover during peak hours.
Multi-storey car parks remain unchanged at Dh5 per hour with a daily cap of Dh40 after eight hours. Developer parking spaces will also adopt the variable tariff system, which becomes fully effective across private and public portfolios.
A special rate of Dh25 per hour is also in effect during major events around Dubai World Trade Centre to manage sharp increases in demand during exhibitions.
Parkin is now advancing a large-scale digital upgrade that will allow drivers to view real-time parking availability starting next year. The programme begins with multi-storey and off-street car parks where 500 new cameras are being installed. Additional phases covering high-demand zones will roll out in 2026.
The system is intended to reduce congestion and speed up parking turnover during peak events, with coordination between Parkin, RTA, Dubai Police and DWTC.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox