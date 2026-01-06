Explained: Who can apply, required documents, cost, fees, terms and reservation durations
Dubai: Parkin, Dubai’s largest public parking operator, allows certain residents and groups to reserve public parking spaces under a dedicated reservation service. With flexible durations and location-based eligibility, the scheme aims to reduce daily parking stress and improve convenience.
Here is a detailed breakdown of who is eligible, what it costs and how the process works.
Citizens and residents living within a 100-metre radius of the multistorey parking building can apply to reserve a parking spot:
Requirements
Title deed or tenancy contract (Ejari)
Duration and cost
3 months: Dh4,000 per slot
6 months: Dh8,000 per slot
12 months: Dh16,000 per slot
This is only for Emirati citizens holding a Family Book and residing in a villa. This service provides a dedicated parking space near your residence and eservation of up to two exclusive parking spaces. It also offers convenient parking for up to one year.
Requirements
Copy of a valid Title Deed or Ejari-approved tenancy contract
Copy of Emirates ID
Photos of the suggested parking area
Makani or land number
DEWA number
Cost
The service is free
Dh170 applies for marking one parking space, plus Knowledge and Innovation fees
This reserved parking is for Imams and muezzins serving in mosques without private parking spaces and located in high-occupancy areas in Dubai. The service is free of charge for one full year and provides two parking spaces near the mosque.
Requirements
Emirates ID
Letter from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, or from the mosque owner or builder
Vehicle ownership registered in the applicant’s name, or that of a first- or second-degree relative
Makani or land number
Photos of the suggested parking location
Owners of old buildings without internal parking spaces are eligible for this service and provides one or two parking spaces.
Requirements
Title Deed
Makani or land number
Photos of the suggested parking area
Proof that the premises have no existing parking spaces
Cost and duration
3 months: Dh2,800 per slot
6 months: Dh5,000 per slot
12 months: Dh9,000 per slot
Exclusive parking privilege - Secure a dedicated parking space for an extended period, ensuring exclusive access without the hassle of searching.
Time-saving convenience - Avoid daily parking searches by having a designated, ready-to-use space, saving valuable time with every arrival.
Ownership assurance - Your reserved spot is clearly marked and secured exclusively for you, offering peace of mind and a guaranteed parking solution tailored to your needs.
Step 1: Choose reservation type
Select the preferred reservation type on Parkin app for your vehicle and mark its location on the map.
Step 2: Provide requirements
Upload all required documents, confirm the information, and agree to the terms and conditions.
Step 3: Get approval and pay fees
Receive Parkin approval, payment details (if applicable) via SMS and email, then wait for the reservation to be implemented.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox