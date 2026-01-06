GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

How reserved public parking works in Dubai and who is eligible to apply

Explained: Who can apply, required documents, cost, fees, terms and reservation durations

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Parkin offers reserved public parking in Dubai for specific groups. Here’s who is eligible, how much it costs, and how the reservation process works.
Parkin offers reserved public parking in Dubai for specific groups. Here’s who is eligible, how much it costs, and how the reservation process works.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Parkin, Dubai’s largest public parking operator, allows certain residents and groups to reserve public parking spaces under a dedicated reservation service. With flexible durations and location-based eligibility, the scheme aims to reduce daily parking stress and improve convenience.

Here is a detailed breakdown of who is eligible, what it costs and how the process works.

1. Multistorey parking reservation

Citizens and residents living within a 100-metre radius of the multistorey parking building can apply to reserve a parking spot:

Requirements

  • Title deed or tenancy contract (Ejari)

Duration and cost

  • 3 months: Dh4,000 per slot

  • 6 months: Dh8,000 per slot

  • 12 months: Dh16,000 per slot

2. Emirati residence parking

This is only for  Emirati citizens holding a Family Book and residing in a villa. This service provides a dedicated parking space near your residence and eservation of up to two exclusive parking spaces. It also offers convenient parking for up to one year.

Requirements

  1. Copy of a valid Title Deed or Ejari-approved tenancy contract

  2. Copy of Emirates ID

  3. Photos of the suggested parking area

  4. Makani or land number

  5. DEWA number

Cost

  • The service is free

  • Dh170 applies for marking one parking space, plus Knowledge and Innovation fees

3. Mosque parking reservation

This reserved parking is for Imams and muezzins serving in mosques without private parking spaces and located in high-occupancy areas in Dubai. The service is free of charge for one full year and provides two parking spaces near the mosque.

Requirements

  1. Emirates ID

  2. Letter from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, or from the mosque owner or builder

  3. Vehicle ownership registered in the applicant’s name, or that of a first- or second-degree relative

  4. Makani or land number

  5. Photos of the suggested parking location

4. Reserved parking for old buildings

Owners of old buildings without internal parking spaces are eligible for this service and provides one or two parking spaces.

Requirements

  1. Title Deed

  2. Makani or land number

  3. Photos of the suggested parking area

  4. Proof that the premises have no existing parking spaces

Cost and duration

  • 3 months: Dh2,800 per slot

  • 6 months: Dh5,000 per slot

  • 12 months: Dh9,000 per slot

Benefits of reserved parking

  • Exclusive parking privilege - Secure a dedicated parking space for an extended period, ensuring exclusive access without the hassle of searching.

  • Time-saving convenience - Avoid daily parking searches by having a designated, ready-to-use space, saving valuable time with every arrival.

  • Ownership assurance - Your reserved spot is clearly marked and secured exclusively for you, offering peace of mind and a guaranteed parking solution tailored to your needs.

How reserved parking works

Step 1: Choose reservation type

Select the preferred reservation type on Parkin app for your vehicle and mark its location on the map.

Step 2: Provide requirements

Upload all required documents, confirm the information, and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Get approval and pay fees

Receive Parkin approval, payment details (if applicable) via SMS and email, then wait for the reservation to be implemented.

Related Topics:
ParkinDubai parking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Police

Police Desert Park: Weekend access limited

1m read
Dubai introduces a new public parking zone

Dubai introduces a new public parking zone

2m read
More engaging experiences and fun are in the pipeline at Dubai's parks, public facilities and recreational amenities. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Soon in Dubai: Unmatched fun at parks plus Ramadan souq

3m read
Residential parking in busy Dubai neighbourhoods can be challenging, but Dubai’s public parking operator, Parkin, offers permits in select areas to meet growing demand.

How to secure a parking spot in busy Dubai areas

3m read