Dubai: Parkin, the emirate’s largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has officially implemented public parking in Wasl Village under Code 248W, authorities confirmed.
Clear signboards have been installed to mark designated parking areas, helping residents and visitors easily identify paid parking zones. For detailed information on tariffs, subscription plans, and operating hours, the public is advised to visit the official website.
0.5 hr – Dh2
1 hr – Dh4
2 hr – Dh8
3 hr – Dh12
4 hr – Dh16
Parking is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring convenient access for all visitors.
3 months – Dh 900
6 months – Dh 1,800
1 year – Dh 3,600
Parking fees apply from Monday to Saturday between 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm – 12:00 midnight.
Free parking is available daily from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, as well as on Sundays and public holidays.
24/7 free parking locations include Al Khail Gate, Fruit & Vegetable Market, and Wasl Green Park, with free access daily from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
Authorities have urged drivers to follow the signage, adhere to tariffs, and respect designated parking areas to avoid fines and ensure smooth operations. The move is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic management and public convenience in busy residential and commercial hubs.