Find out who is eligible, the requirements and process
Dubai: Finding parking in Dubai can be stressful, but some residents may qualify for free parking permits, either permanent or temporary, that help reduce daily parking costs. While a permit does not guarantee an available space, it means you do not have to pay hourly or daily parking fees or worry about accumulating fines in eligible areas.
From International City tenants to People of Determination and senior Emiratis, Dubai’s digital parking permits are designed to support residents who need regular access to public parking near their homes, medical facilities, or workplaces.
All parking permit applications are processed through Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, and can be completed via its official app or website, parkin.ae.
One year free parking permit
Since February 1, paid public parking has been introduced across International City, with signboards displaying parking code 621Q. Residents, however, can apply for a free one-year parking permit.
Who is eligible?
Residents living in buildings without internal parking
One permit per residential unit
One vehicle linked per permit
If a household has more than one vehicle, additional cars must be registered under a paid parking subscription.
Required details - Vehicle details, DEWA premises number (for owners) and Ejari number (for tenants)
The Permit is only for residents in buildings without internal parking in International City. Only one vehicle can be linked and each residential unit can receive only one permit
One year of free parking
Up to two vehicles can be linked
Access to public parking within a 500-metre radius of residence
Requirements
Passport or Emirates ID
Title deed or tenancy contract
Vehicle ownership certificate in your name or a first-degree relative’s name
Free parking near the medical facility for the full treatment period
Temporary access to paid public parking within a 500-metre radius
Requirements
Certified medical report (dated within the last 3 months) showing the condition and treatment location
Copy of residence visa issued in Dubai or proof of work, study or residence in Dubai
Free parking across Dubai
Up to five linked vehicles
Valid for three years
Access to paid and designated People of Determination parking spaces
Requirements
People of Determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development or Sanad card issued by the Community Development Authority, or a medical report dated within 6 months
Proof of work, study, residency visa or residence in Dubai
Up to five linked vehicles
Valid for up to four months
Access to designated People of Determination paid parking
Requirements
People of Determination card
Medical report dated within 6 months
Proof of work, study, residency visa or residence in Dubai
One linked vehicle
Free designated parking across Dubai for up to 60 days
Requirements
Passport and entry stamp or Dubai visit visa
Personal photo
Certified medical report in English or Arabic (dated within 3 months) or disability card from home country
Proof of residence in Dubai during the stay
One year of free parking
Up to five linked vehicles
Access to public parking within a 500-metre radius of residence
Three years of free parking in all paid parking spaces across Dubai
Access across public parking zones A, B, C and D
All permits are issued digitally and linked directly to vehicles through the Parkin system, allowing residents and eligible groups to access public parking without physical permits.
Visit parkin.ae and go to Individual Services. Search for the relevant parking permit category and select Apply now.
Sign in using UAE Pass or continue as a guest user. If you use UAE Pass, your personal and vehicle details linked to your Emirates ID will be filled in automatically.
Enter your personal details, including your Emirates ID number and date of birth.
Upload the required documents based on the permit category you are applying for.
Enter your vehicle details and review the information before submitting the application.
Submit the request and wait for approval. You will receive an SMS or email within three working days, along with your digital permit if the application is approved.