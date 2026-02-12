GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

Dubai parking permits: Who is eligible for free and discounted rates?

Find out who is eligible, the requirements and process

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai parking permits: Who is eligible for free and discounted rates?
Ahmed Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Finding parking in Dubai can be stressful, but some residents may qualify for free parking permits, either permanent or temporary, that help reduce daily parking costs. While a permit does not guarantee an available space, it means you do not have to pay hourly or daily parking fees or worry about accumulating fines in eligible areas.

From International City tenants to People of Determination and senior Emiratis, Dubai’s digital parking permits are designed to support residents who need regular access to public parking near their homes, medical facilities, or workplaces.

All parking permit applications are processed through Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, and can be completed via its official app or website, parkin.ae.

1. International City residents

One year free parking permit

Since February 1, paid public parking has been introduced across International City, with signboards displaying parking code 621Q. Residents, however, can apply for a free one-year parking permit.

Who is eligible?

  • Residents living in buildings without internal parking

  • One permit per residential unit

  • One vehicle linked per permit

If a household has more than one vehicle, additional cars must be registered under a paid parking subscription.

Required details - Vehicle details, DEWA premises number (for owners) and Ejari number (for tenants)

The Permit is only for residents in buildings without internal parking in International City. Only one vehicle can be linked and each residential unit can receive only one permit

2. GCC national residents

  • One year of free parking

  • Up to two vehicles can be linked

  • Access to public parking within a 500-metre radius of residence

Requirements

  • Passport or Emirates ID

  • Title deed or tenancy contract

  • Vehicle ownership certificate in your name or a first-degree relative’s name

3. Special medical cases

  • Free parking near the medical facility for the full treatment period

  • Temporary access to paid public parking within a 500-metre radius

Requirements

  • Certified medical report (dated within the last 3 months) showing the condition and treatment location

  • Copy of residence visa issued in Dubai or proof of work, study or residence in Dubai

4. People of Determination permits

a. Permanent permit

  • Free parking across Dubai

  • Up to five linked vehicles

  • Valid for three years

  • Access to paid and designated People of Determination parking spaces

Requirements

  • People of Determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development or Sanad card issued by the Community Development Authority, or a medical report dated within 6 months

  • Proof of work, study, residency visa or residence in Dubai

b. Temporary permit

  • Up to five linked vehicles

  • Valid for up to four months

  • Access to designated People of Determination paid parking

Requirements

  • People of Determination card

  • Medical report dated within 6 months

  • Proof of work, study, residency visa or residence in Dubai

c. POD tourist permit

  • One linked vehicle

  • Free designated parking across Dubai for up to 60 days

Requirements

  • Passport and entry stamp or Dubai visit visa

  • Personal photo

  • Certified medical report in English or Arabic (dated within 3 months) or disability card from home country

  • Proof of residence in Dubai during the stay

5. Emirati residents

  • One year of free parking

  • Up to five linked vehicles

  • Access to public parking within a 500-metre radius of residence

6. Senior Emiratis

  • Three years of free parking in all paid parking spaces across Dubai

  • Access across public parking zones A, B, C and D

All permits are issued digitally and linked directly to vehicles through the Parkin system, allowing residents and eligible groups to access public parking without physical permits.

How to apply for a free parking permit:

  1. Visit parkin.ae and go to Individual Services. Search for the relevant parking permit category and select Apply now.

  2. Sign in using UAE Pass or continue as a guest user. If you use UAE Pass, your personal and vehicle details linked to your Emirates ID will be filled in automatically.

  3. Enter your personal details, including your Emirates ID number and date of birth.

  4. Upload the required documents based on the permit category you are applying for.

  5. Enter your vehicle details and review the information before submitting the application.

  6. Submit the request and wait for approval. You will receive an SMS or email within three working days, along with your digital permit if the application is approved.

Related Topics:
ParkinDubai parking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Paid parking to run 24/7 along Palm Jumeirah Crescent

Palm Jumeirah Crescent paid parking: What to know

2m read
Apply via the Parkin app or website to secure your free residential permit and avoid fines

Paid parking in Int’l City begins Feb 1: What to know

2m read
DIFC updates visitor parking rules with new rates and free hours

DIFC paid parking: Dh25/hr fees, free hours explained

2m read
Discovery Gardens paid parking starts: One free permit per home, Dh945/month for extra vehicles

Discovery Gardens paid parking begins: what to know

4m read