Here’s what residents need to know about free permits, subscriptions, and parking details
Dubai: Residents of Discovery Gardens have spotted new parking zone signages being installed across the community, signalling the upcoming launch of paid parking.
The new system is designed to improve shared parking management, particularly in buildings without dedicated parking spaces.
Dubai Holding Community Management previously informed residents that paid parking will begin across Discovery Gardens on Thursday, 15 January 2026.
Residents are advised to apply for permits within the announced timelines to avoid inconvenience.
The initiative aims to optimise parking, enhance safety, and improve accessibility across the community. The system will be implemented by Parkonic, with signage installation already underway.
Photos shared by residents show new signs installed across the community as preparation work continues ahead of enforcement.
As per the signage, parking rates vary by time of day and peak hours, with separate charges during Ramadan:
Standard hours: 8:00am – 5:00pm | Fee: Dh4
Peak hours: 5:00pm – 12:00am | Fee: Dh6
Ramadan standard: 8:00am – 5:00pm | Fee: Dh4
Ramadan peak: 3:00pm – 12:00am | Fee: Dh6
QR code scanning: For membership terms and conditions
Salik account: Fees automatically deducted
SMS payment: Send a message to 6670 in the format <Plate No> <Zone No> <Duration>
In an email to residents, Dubai Holding confirmed that Parkonic will implement the new parking system, offering one free permit per residential unit.
Each residential unit will receive one free parking permit
Additional vehicles will require a paid subscription
Residential permits: Applications open Wednesday, December 24, 2025 via the Parkonic tenant registration portal
Paid parking subscriptions: Available from Friday, January 9, 2026 through the Parkonic website or mobile app
Each residential unit in buildings without existing parking facilities is eligible for one complimentary permit. Additional vehicles require a paid subscription. Permits are issued only to residential units.
For more details, residents can visit the Parkonic website or call 800 PARKONIC (72756642), available 24/7.
