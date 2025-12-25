Discovery Gardens: Paid parking starts January 15, 2026

Residents urged to apply for parking permits before enforcement begins
Dubai Holding Community Management has informed Discovery Gardens residents that regulated parking services will be introduced across the community, with paid parking operations set to begin on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
In an email sent to residents, Dubai Holding said the new system will be implemented by Parkonic, with the installation of parking zone signages scheduled to begin this week.
Under the new arrangement, each residential unit in buildings without existing parking facilities will be eligible for one complimentary parking permit. However, residents who own more than one vehicle will be required to purchase a paid parking subscription for the second and any additional vehicles.
According to the notice:
Applications for residential parking permits will open on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
Residents must register through the Parkonic tenant registration portal to activate parking access.
Paid parking subscriptions can be applied for starting Friday, January 9, 2026, via the Parkonic website or mobile application.
Parking permits will be issued only to residential units, Dubai Holding clarified.
Residents have been urged to apply within the announced timelines to avoid inconvenience once parking enforcement begins. The community management said the move aims to optimise shared parking and improve convenience, safety and accessibility across Discovery Gardens.
For further information, residents can visit the Parkonic official website or contact 800 PARKONIC (72756642), which is available 24/7.
While the residents have received the circular, no official announcement has been made by Parkonic.
