GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Discovery Gardens: Paid parking starts January 15, 2026

Residents urged to apply for parking permits before enforcement begins

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Discovery Gardens
Discovery Gardens
Gulf News Archive

Dubai Holding Community Management has informed Discovery Gardens residents that regulated parking services will be introduced across the community, with paid parking operations set to begin on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

In an email sent to residents, Dubai Holding said the new system will be implemented by Parkonic, with the installation of parking zone signages scheduled to begin this week.

Under the new arrangement, each residential unit in buildings without existing parking facilities will be eligible for one complimentary parking permit. However, residents who own more than one vehicle will be required to purchase a paid parking subscription for the second and any additional vehicles.

Permit application timeline

According to the notice:

  • Applications for residential parking permits will open on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

  • Residents must register through the Parkonic tenant registration portal to activate parking access.

  • Paid parking subscriptions can be applied for starting Friday, January 9, 2026, via the Parkonic website or mobile application.

  • Parking permits will be issued only to residential units, Dubai Holding clarified.

Residents have been urged to apply within the announced timelines to avoid inconvenience once parking enforcement begins. The community management said the move aims to optimise shared parking and improve convenience, safety and accessibility across Discovery Gardens.

For further information, residents can visit the Parkonic official website or contact 800 PARKONIC (72756642), which is available 24/7.

While the residents have received the circular, no official announcement has been made by Parkonic.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ultimate two world adventure awaits at Zabeel Park

The ultimate two world adventure awaits at Zabeel Park

3m read
Dubai Garden Glow returns with double the fun

Dubai Garden Glow returns with double the fun

2m read
Visitors strike a pose with a lifelike dinosaur at Dubai Garden Glow’s Season 11 reopening.

Dinosaurs and fantasy: Dubai Garden Glow roars to life

4m read
Dubai Garden Glow returns with 2-in-1 experience

Dubai Garden Glow returns with 2-in-1 experience

3m read