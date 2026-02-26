GOLD/FOREX
Kerala Story 2 release halted in India: High Court says Censor Board faltered, 15-day interim hold

Reports claim court says Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) hasn't applied mind

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’ still, the release has been put on hold
Dubai: The controversial film Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which was scheduled to release in India on February 27, has been put on hold by Kerala High Court.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the Kerala High Court observed that the content has the "potential to disturb social harmony, law and order, or public peace". The remark was reportedly made during hearings related to the certification challenge against the Hindi-language movie.

Another report said the Central Board Of Film Certification which approves movies in India, did 'not apply mind' and that it depicts Kerala in bad light.

The movie seems to allude that the South Indian state, known for its high literacy, was rife with religious conversion.

The decision was taken after the High Court scheduled a screening yesterday. Producers, as per reports, will challenge the interim release stay.

Earlier this week, during a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas spoke about the delicate balance between artistic freedom and public sensitivity.

“Kerala lives in total harmony. But the film portrays that this is happening all over Kerala. That is a wrong indication, and it can incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play,” the judge noted.

While courts typically avoid intervening in creative works, the use of Kerala in the title, combined with the film’s claim of being inspired by true events, has prompted judicial scrutiny.

Kerala High Court also examined if the Central Board Of Film Certification, authority tasked with authorising films, had exercised statutory authority properly while granting a U/A 16+ certification. A stricter classification, given public concerns about the narrative, should have been adhered to, felt the bench. The film was reportedly cleared for exhibition by CBFC with 16 cuts, including modification of certain dialogues and inclusion of extended disclaimer stating that the movie is based on true events.

The Legal and Social Angle

The dispute centers on the so-called “love-jihad” narrative. Petitioners argue that the film depicts a group of young women as “victims of love jihad,” none of whom are actually from Kerala. Yet, by titling the movie The Kerala Story 2, they contend, the film casts the state’s society in a negative light.

Producers, on the other hand, maintain that the movie does not target any community or religion. The tension highlights a broader question: when a film claims to be inspired by real events and uses a state’s name, to what extent should the state’s reputation influence its certification?

Producers' counsel also argued that stay orders should not be issued when parties are directed to approach statutory authorities. However, the bench held that public apprehension regarding the title and narrative warranted judicial intervention, according to Mathrubhumi.

The court’s approach is not unprecedented. Justice Thomas referenced the 2025 film Haal, which required cuts after objections were raised about certain scenes. Similar standards were applied to Kerala Story 2 after the screening. The movie is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

