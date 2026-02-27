GOLD/FOREX
Kerala High Court clears way for ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ release

Division Bench lifts 15-day stay; CBFC review still under scrutiny

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The film is back on track after appellate bench overturns earlier order.

In a dramatic reversal within 24 hours, the Kerala High Court has allowed the release of the film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, lifting an interim stay that had put its debut on hold.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan set aside an earlier order passed by a Single Bench judge, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who had stayed the film’s release for 15 days.

While the detailed order from the Division Bench is awaited, the decision removes the immediate legal hurdle that had cast doubt over the film’s release schedule.

Earlier stay over content concerns

On February 26, the High Court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the film’s certification. The direction came after petitions claimed that certain scenes in the film could spread hatred and disturb communal harmony.

The single-judge bench had also imposed a temporary 15-day stay on the release, saying the allegations were serious enough to warrant closer scrutiny. The CBFC, which had already cleared the film for screening, was asked to review the disputed portions again and submit a report clarifying whether any remarks amounted to an insult against a particular community.

Petitioners had approached the court seeking intervention over concerns about the film’s content. The filmmakers, however, argued that the movie falls within the bounds of creative expression protected under the law.

Release back on track

With the stay now lifted, distributors and cinema owners are expected to move ahead with screenings as planned.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is a sequel to The Kerala Story (2023), which won a National Award and generated intense public debate. The new film follows three young women who enter what are described as deceptive marriages and later face alleged forced religious conversions.

Since the trailer’s release, the sequel has sparked strong reactions online. Critics have labelled it “propaganda”, while the makers insist it is based on researched real-life accounts.

The High Court’s latest order brings temporary relief to the producers, though the larger debate around the film’s content is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
