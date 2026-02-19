GOLD/FOREX
Kerala Story 2 trailer sparks outrage over beef scene, triggers social media storm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams film as anti-Kerala, warns of secular fabric threat

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Makers of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond' unveil trailer, say 'this time, we do not stay silent'
Makers of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ unveil trailer, say ‘this time, we do not stay silent’

Dubai: The controversial trailer of Hindi-language film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has dropped and it's as provocative and polarising as its first instalment.

The movie, which deals with forced religious conversions, has understandably set social media on fire and activated the meme/troll army. Debates on its 'hate-mongering' agenda is also on the rise. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it “anti-Kerala propaganda,” warning that it threatens the state’s long-standing secular fabric, and reigniting conversations about cinema, representation, and the power of storytelling in shaping public perception.

What is The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond?

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is the sequel to the 2023 Bollywood film The Kerala Story. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah unveiled the trailer for the sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, earlier this week. The polarising trailer includes a scene where a Hindu woman refuses to eat beef in the backdrop of forced religious conversion. Just like the first part, the sequel has sparked strong reactions from audiences.

Watch the trailer here:

Why are Malayalis upset?

Social media users, especially women, mocked the trailer online with memes and videos of themselves eating beef, poking fun at the filmmakers’ portrayal of Kerala. Many noted the scene is far removed from reality and referenced Kerala’s popular beef-porotta dish. AI-generated videos and posts from Malayalam films like Godha, Premam, and Hridayam were also shared in response.

What is the government saying?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a report on NDTV, has labelled the film “anti-Kerala propaganda” and warned that it threatens the state’s secular fabric. He said the first film had “the intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition” and criticised works that “spread division and hatred in society.” Vijayan also called such forces “enemies of the state,” pointing out that Kerala has a tradition of mutual respect among communities.

Has this happened before?

Yes. The first film, The Kerala Story, faced a backlash for similar reasons, despite winning awards for Best Director and Best Cinematographer at the 71st National Film Awards. Social media campaigns such as The Real Kerala Story highlighted communal harmony in Kerala.

When is The Kerala Story 2 releasing and who stars in it?

The sequel is set for release on 27 February and stars Ulka Gupta. The debate around its content and portrayal of Kerala continues to gain attention ahead of its release.

