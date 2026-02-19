The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is the sequel to the 2023 Bollywood film The Kerala Story. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah unveiled the trailer for the sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, earlier this week. The polarising trailer includes a scene where a Hindu woman refuses to eat beef in the backdrop of forced religious conversion. Just like the first part, the sequel has sparked strong reactions from audiences.

The movie , which deals with forced religious conversions, has understandably set social media on fire and activated the meme/troll army. Debates on its 'hate-mongering' agenda is also on the rise. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it “anti-Kerala propaganda,” warning that it threatens the state’s long-standing secular fabric , and reigniting conversations about cinema, representation, and the power of storytelling in shaping public perception.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a report on NDTV, has labelled the film “anti-Kerala propaganda” and warned that it threatens the state’s secular fabric. He said the first film had “the intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition” and criticised works that “spread division and hatred in society.” Vijayan also called such forces “enemies of the state,” pointing out that Kerala has a tradition of mutual respect among communities.

Social media users, especially women, mocked the trailer online with memes and videos of themselves eating beef, poking fun at the filmmakers’ portrayal of Kerala. Many noted the scene is far removed from reality and referenced Kerala’s popular beef-porotta dish. AI-generated videos and posts from Malayalam films like Godha, Premam, and Hridayam were also shared in response.

