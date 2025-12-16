Dileep returns to UAE screens amid unease in Kerala. A look at stars behind his comeback
Dubai: As Dileep returns to Malayalam cinema and UAE big screes this Thursday, December 18th, with the action-comedy Bha Bha Ba, several of the industry’s biggest stars are publicly backing him, raising questions about accountability and the ethics of image make-over.
This wacky actioner marks his high-profile return after years of legal battles surrounding the 2017 actress assault case. While the actor was acquitted earlier this year, public opinion remains deeply divided. Calls for boycotts continue to surface online and within some segments of the audience, reflecting lingering unease over his past.
Despite this, Bha Bha Ba has rolled out with significant fanfare, with distributors bringing it to international markets, including key screenings in the UAE. The timing of the release — following Dileep’s acquittal — has intensified scrutiny. Critics argue that while the courts have cleared him legally, the broader conversation about accountability, morality, and celebrity culture in Kerala remains unresolved.
Yet, within the Malayalam film fraternity, several prominent actors appear to be actively supporting Dileep’s return. Their participation in Bha Bha Ba — from cameos to ensemble roles — sends a strong signal of industry backing. Here’s a look at the stars featuring in his comeback vehicle:
Mohanlal, often regarded as Malayalam cinema’s biggest star, makes a cameo appearance in Bha Bha Ba as a close friend of Dileep’s character. Beyond his on-screen role, Mohanlal has used his massive social media following to promote the film, sharing the lyrical video of the song Azhinjattam. His public endorsement is particularly significant given his stature in the industry, signaling strong support for Dileep’s return. In the poster, both are seen wearing kerala mundu with the caption 'no logic, only madness'.
Vineeth Sreenivasan features prominently in the film, both on-screen and in promotional material. Known for his work as an actor, director, and singer, Vineeth brings credibility and youth appeal to the project. His visible association with Dileep in interviews, posters, and the trailer positions him as one of the key supporters helping normalise Dileep’s presence on the big screen.
Dhyan Sreenivasan, another co-star, is part of the ensemble and appears in several action and comedy sequences alongside Dileep. With a growing fan base and industry recognition, Dhyan’s participation adds contemporary appeal, making the film attractive to younger audiences and further bolstering Dileep’s comeback narrative.
The film also features a host of actors from the Malayalam industry, who appear in supporting roles or cameos. While their names may not carry the same weight as Mohanlal or Vineeth, their involvement contributes to the perception that the industry is collectively backing Dileep. This includes appearances in promotional material, trailers, and the viral launch of songs like Azhinjattam, amplifying visibility for the project.
The trailer and marketing of Bha Bha Ba are carefully timed and designed to spotlight Dileep.
His line about a “comeback moment” in the trailer, combined with energetic action sequences, comedy, and song releases, frames the film as a celebratory return. With some of Malayalam cinema’s most respected actors publicly supporting him, the film’s promotion underscores a coordinated effort to rehabilitate his image amid ongoing public debate.
