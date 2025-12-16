Mohanlal, often regarded as Malayalam cinema’s biggest star, makes a cameo appearance in Bha Bha Ba as a close friend of Dileep’s character. Beyond his on-screen role, Mohanlal has used his massive social media following to promote the film, sharing the lyrical video of the song Azhinjattam. His public endorsement is particularly significant given his stature in the industry, signaling strong support for Dileep’s return. In the poster, both are seen wearing kerala mundu with the caption 'no logic, only madness'.

Despite this, Bha Bha Ba has rolled out with significant fanfare, with distributors bringing it to international markets, including key screenings in the UAE. The timing of the release — following Dileep’s acquittal — has intensified scrutiny. Critics argue that while the courts have cleared him legally, the broader conversation about accountability, morality, and celebrity culture in Kerala remains unresolved.

The film also features a host of actors from the Malayalam industry, who appear in supporting roles or cameos. While their names may not carry the same weight as Mohanlal or Vineeth, their involvement contributes to the perception that the industry is collectively backing Dileep. This includes appearances in promotional material, trailers, and the viral launch of songs like Azhinjattam, amplifying visibility for the project.

Vineeth Sreenivasan features prominently in the film, both on-screen and in promotional material. Known for his work as an actor, director, and singer, Vineeth brings credibility and youth appeal to the project. His visible association with Dileep in interviews, posters, and the trailer positions him as one of the key supporters helping normalise Dileep’s presence on the big screen.

