“This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly,” she said.

The verdict, which acquitted Dileep—the eighth accused—while sentencing six others to 20 years in prison, has sparked widespread outrage across Kerala. The case, which surfaced in 2017, involved the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent actress in a moving vehicle and exposed deep fault lines within the Malayalam film industry.

“There is no way a woman can celebrate this verdict,” Bhagyalakshmi said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

“What we witnessed was the glorification of power and hooliganism. Villainism is now being passed off as heroism.”

Known for her outspoken advocacy for women within the film industry, Bhagyalakshmi recently resigned from her position in the Federation of Film Employees’ Kerala Association (FEFKA), citing the organisation’s silence following the verdict. Her resignation triggered intense debate within the film fraternity.

“I could not continue in a body that refuses to take a principled stand,” she said. “Silence in moments like these is not neutrality—it is complicity.”

Bhagyalakshmi has been closely involved in supporting the survivor throughout the trial, which stretched over eight years. She described the legal process as deeply traumatising and lacking empathy.

“This ordeal did not begin with the judgment. It began eight years ago,” she said.

“The survivor went through relentless scrutiny—emotionally, psychologically, and publicly. The system was not designed to protect her.”

She recalled how the survivor struggled after each court hearing. “She would break down. She needed constant reassurance. What she faced in court was dehumanising, even more than the crime itself.”

Bhagyalakshmi also criticised the handling of sensitive evidence during the trial, including reports that visuals of the assault were shown to multiple individuals. “That alone tells you how casually a survivor’s dignity can be violated within the system,” she said.

She described Dileep’s public conduct after his acquittal as deeply disturbing.