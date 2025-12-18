After he was cleared of conspiracy charges, his request for passport has been granted
Dubai: Days after Malayalam actor Dileep’s acquittal in the Kerala actor assault case, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has ruled to return his passport.
The decision allows the actor to travel freely and attend promotional events for his new film, Bha Bha Ba, which releases in UAE cinemas tonight.
Dileep had surrendered his passport as part of the bail conditions imposed during the ongoing trial. In his petition for its return, he argued that the passport was essential for his professional commitments, particularly the promotional tour and appearances connected to his latest film.
With the court’s approval, Dileep is now cleared to resume travel and promotional activities without legal restrictions.
The case, which shook Kerala’s film industry and public discourse in 2017, involved the abduction and sexual assault of a well-known actress.
Dileep, one of the most prominent actors in the Malayalam film industry, was among several accused. The trial, spanning several years, drew intense media attention, widespread debates on accountability, and polarized opinions among fans and industry insiders.
Throughout the proceedings, Dileep maintained his innocence. His first wife, Manju Warrier, and other witnesses had given depositions alleging possible motives linked to personal disputes, but the court ultimately rejected these claims due to a lack of corroborative evidence.
In December 2025, Dileep was formally acquitted, bringing a legal closure to the case while leaving lingering discussions within the film fraternity and public circles.
Following the acquittal, Dileep is now able to return to the professional space with fewer legal encumbrances. The release of Bha Bha Ba marks a significant moment in his career, as it represents his comeback in theatres after years of controversy. The film’s UAE release is particularly noteworthy, given the large Malayali expatriate community in the Gulf who constitute a key audience segment.
Industry insiders note that the timing of the passport release is critical, as it allows Dileep to actively participate in promotional activities and media interactions—essential for a successful film launch. Despite the controversy, the actor continues to have a strong fan base, and his presence at promotional events is expected to boost visibility for the film both in India and the UAE.
With the legal hurdles now cleared, Dileep’s focus appears to be on reestablishing his professional standing, engaging with fans, and supporting the release of Bha Bha Ba across key markets.
