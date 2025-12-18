Dileep had surrendered his passport as part of the bail conditions imposed during the ongoing trial. In his petition for its return, he argued that the passport was essential for his professional commitments, particularly the promotional tour and appearances connected to his latest film.

Industry insiders note that the timing of the passport release is critical, as it allows Dileep to actively participate in promotional activities and media interactions—essential for a successful film launch. Despite the controversy, the actor continues to have a strong fan base, and his presence at promotional events is expected to boost visibility for the film both in India and the UAE.

Following the acquittal, Dileep is now able to return to the professional space with fewer legal encumbrances. The release of Bha Bha Ba marks a significant moment in his career, as it represents his comeback in theatres after years of controversy. The film’s UAE release is particularly noteworthy, given the large Malayali expatriate community in the Gulf who constitute a key audience segment.

