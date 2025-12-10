Kerala actor assault case: Dileep acquitted, shocking judicial leaks and Parvathy’s stand for survivor explained

Pulsar Suni and five other men were convicted, while Dileep’s trial stretched over years, attracting intense media attention, public debate, and scrutiny from both fans and critics. The acquittal of Dileep on December 8, 2025, has reignited discussions around legal accountability, workplace safety, and the culture of misogyny in the Malayalam film industry.

Among the first to respond to the verdict was Malayalam actor Parvathy, known for her vocal advocacy on gender equality and women’s safety. On Instagram, she acknowledged messages from supporters of the survivor: “I am reading all your messages. Thank you. For taking the time out to write about how this verdict has shocked and affected you. Because this does affect all of us!”

The letter, reportedly sent by “an Indian citizen,” suggested that the verdict would exclude Dileep (the eighth accused) and two others, while convictions would be handed to the remaining six accused. The association forwarded the letter to the Chief Justice on the day the court pronounced its verdict. KHCAA president Yeshwanth Shenoy described the situation as a potential “serious breach of confidentiality” and called for an investigation to determine the source of the leak.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly reaffirmed the government’s support for the survivor: “We have stood by the survivor till now. We will continue to do that.” He also noted that further legal steps, including an appeal, would be considered after analyzing the court judgment.

Even after eight years, Dileep remains at the center of attention. As one of Malayalam cinema’s leading actors, the allegations against him, combined with his celebrity status, have kept him under relentless media and public scrutiny. Social media discussions, news coverage, and public commentary dissected every stage of his trial. While some celebrated his acquittal, others criticised the verdict, highlighting the systemic challenges survivors face in high-profile cases.

She also shared select messages, highlighting solidarity: “Keeping your privacy intact I'm sharing some of your messages so we all feel supported and together, and our girl knows we are here for her!” Immediately after the verdict, Parvathy had posted “Avalkoppam (With her),” signaling her ongoing commitment to the survivor.

The letter further alleged that Judge Honey M. Varghese had prepared the judgment through a close associate, shared it with individuals connected to Dileep, and received encouragement from senior judges. The association urged the Chief Justice to verify the claims, warning that such a breach could seriously damage public confidence in the judiciary.

For the survivor, the messages of support serve as a critical reminder that even in the face of legal controversy, public solidarity matters. Social media conversations, statements from film industry colleagues, and activist interventions have kept pressure on the system and ensured that the survivor’s experiences remain central to public discourse.

