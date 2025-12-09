Dileep acquitted: Who is Honey Varghese, the judge behind the actress assault case verdict

Varghese began her legal career under senior advocate KB Mohandas in Thrissur. She became a District and Sessions Judge in 2012, handling sensitive cases in the CBI Special Court, Ernakulam. In 2019, she was assigned to the high-profile 2017 actor assault trial and was promoted to Principal District and Sessions Judge by late 2021. Her career is marked by her ability to manage complex, high-stakes trials under intense scrutiny.