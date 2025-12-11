In an exclusive interview, Bhagyalakshmi talks about how the survivor is still in shock
Dubai: “Villainism is the new heroism,” declares Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, her voice sharp and unwavering, reflecting on the shocking acquittal of actor Dileep in the high-profile Kerala actor assault case.
“There is no way a woman can celebrate such a verdict. Villainism and hooliganism were on display on the day Dileep was acquitted of conspiracy charges,” says Bhagyalakshmi in an exclusive zoom interview with Gulf News.
Known for her fearless advocacy on women’s rights within the film industry, Bhagyalakshmi recently resigned from a powerful position in the Federation of Film Employees’ Kerala Association (FEFKA), the industry body she says failed to take a principled stand in the aftermath of the verdict. Her resignation sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film fraternity, signalling that silence and complicity are no longer acceptable.
The case, which rocked the Malayalam film industry in 2017, involved the abduction and sexual assault of a leading Malayalam actress. While six men were convicted for their roles in the crime involving sexual assault in a moving vehicle, actor Dileep who was accused of orchestrating the crime through goons was acquitted, prompting widespread outrage. The verdict laid bare the immense challenges survivors face, the legal system’s shortcomings, and the pervasive influence of money and power in protecting perpetrators.
“The ordeal didn’t start in the last week; it began more than eight years ago,” Bhagyalakshmi tells Gulf News.
“This fight is not for me or for the society at large. This good fight is for those women who are going through the same ordeal.”
She recalled the tense moments after the verdict was announced.
“When the judgment came, the survivor didn’t know what would happen next. She clearly told me that the way the case was handled by a system that is not empathetic towards sexual assault survivors made the entire process traumatic. This was not just a legal fight; it was an emotional and psychological ordeal.” She recalled how the survivor needed constant validation especially when she felt depressed by the lack of support during trial.
"The most horrid and traumatic incident in her life happened in 2017, but what she faced in court was dehumanising and would send anyone to the brink of darkness and depression." She recalls how she spent hours speaking to her about other brave women who had faced such traumatic episodes.
"I even read her passages from Mahabharata and ancient texts to give her a morale boost. She is the portrait of resilience and it's unfortunate that she felt so unseen and unheard at the trial."
The trial, which spanned over eight years, was fraught with challenges for the survivor. Witnesses, including fellow actress Bhama Kurup, reportedly turned hostile at key points, complicating the case. The proceedings were further marred by the alleged handling of sensitive evidence: visuals of the sexual assault were reportedly shown to a cross-section of people in late evening, adding to the trauma. Throughout, Bhagyalakshmi said the survivor faced a system that often lacked empathy toward victims, highlighting the broader difficulties survivors encounter in high-profile sexual assault cases.
"She has gone through some of the darkest times in her life during the trial - I remember her sobbing after each court hearing!," she added.
Bhagyalakshmi also described Dileep’s reaction after acquital as brazen and infuriating.
“He was so jubilant, taking on the media and hollering a rallying cry against his first wife, Manju Warrier, who had kickstarted the investigation against him. There is no way that a woman can celebrate such a verdict. Villainism is celebrated as heroism in society. Hooliganism was on display.”
She did not hold back on critiquing the systemic bias embedded in sexual assault cases.
“In sexual assault cases, the law is often tilted against the women. At no point does anyone look at the history of the man or the perpetrator. The survivor is constantly scrutinised, shamed, and made to feel guilt but the alleged predators aren't given that same hostile treatment,” she said.
Bhagyalakshmi also highlighted the obsessive scrutiny that this survivor in assault case faced.
“Think of any victim—society always focuses on the survivor. People have asked me over the years: she smiles in photos, she looks happy, isn’t she allowed to smile, isn’t she allowed to wear makeup? They want the survivor to constantly evoke sympathy. Bhavana has faced all of that.”
The role of money and influence, she said, shaped the entire trajectory of the case.
“This case could have been historic. There is a big financial game behind this. Everywhere, the victims turned hostile ... This is a power game fully fuelled by money. Everyone owes him something, so he enjoys immense influence and support over the industry. Apart from younger actors, no other major Malayalam actor has supported the survivor,” she said.
Bhagyalakshmi’s resignation from FEFKA was a decisive stand against complicity. “I cannot support the reinstatement of someone who has been accused of such a crime. Standing silent would be complicit. That is why I stepped down,” she said.
Even with the intensity of the backlash she faces, Bhagyalakshmi insists she is not afraid.
“He may give a quotation for my life, but my children know that I will always be fighting the good fight. I went into this fight for good reasons. That will never change.”
Her advocacy is reinforced by solidarity from other actresses.
“On the side, there was someone who just put their head on my shoulder, it was actress Bhama. She told me: why should we cry? She also said she will do it. These moments remind me why we must continue to stand together,” she said.
Bhagyalakshmi emphasised the immense emotional toll of legal proceedings for survivors.
“As soon as the news reaches the court, the survivor just… the process itself is traumatic. Many survivors feel tired if they don’t fight the good fight. Women’s collectives should not be reduced to token posts supporting survivors. They should harness funds to help her with legal fees. She is up against powerful opposition and needs the right legal support,” she said.
Reflecting on the broader implications, she said: “Our fight is not symbolic. The fight is for every woman who has faced violence, every survivor who has been silenced. Society must ask the right questions, support survivors tangibly, and hold perpetrators accountable, regardless of their status.”
