As the Malayalam film industry absorbs the impact of actor Dileep’s acquittal on conspiracy charges, attention has swung back to the woman at the heart of the 2017 case — actress Bhavana Menon. Her story, marked by a brutal attack and an equally brutal wave of public scrutiny, reshaped Malayalam cinema and forced her into an involuntary exile from the screen. Gulf News looks back at our 2013 interview in Dubai and here's what she had to say back then to this journalist. The survivor has publicly spoken about the attack, but in our interview with her she let us in on the painful healing process.