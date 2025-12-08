GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

After acquittal, Dileep accuses ex-wife Manju Warrier of conspiracy: ‘Tried to destroy my life and career'

Dileep also accused a senior official of fabricating a 'false' story

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Dileep lashed out at Manju Warrier after his acquittal.
Dileep lashed out at Manju Warrier after his acquittal.

Emerging from an eight-year legal storm with an acquittal, actor Dileep didn’t hold back. He levelled explosive accusations — starting with his former wife, Manju Warrier.

According to Dileep, the 'real conspiracy' against him took shape only after Manju publicly hinted at foul play in the 2017 actress abduction and rape case. “The conspiracy against me began after Manju claimed there was a conspiracy behind the case,” he said, linking her remarks to what he alleges became a coordinated attempt to frame him.

Talking to the media, he further accused a senior official and “certain criminal police officers” of steering the investigation to fit a narrative constructed with the help of co-accused individuals from inside the jail. He claimed the police “fabricated a false story” and pushed it through social and mainstream media “with the help of certain news channels and journalists.”

“But today, that false story has collapsed before the court,” Dileep said. “The real conspiracy was to implicate me — to destroy my career, my reputation, and my life.”

He also expressed deep gratitude to his supporters. “They stood with me even without seeing or hearing me,” he said, thanking his family, friends and “the crores of people” who stayed with him through the long legal battle.

However, other Aators Parvathy, Ramya Nambeesan, and Rima Kallingal—along with several others—have voiced strong support for the survivor in the wake of Dileep’s acquittal. The verdict has sparked a wave of reactions across the Malayalam film industry, prompting renewed declarations of solidarity.

Parvathy, long known for speaking out on social issues, shared her response through a series of pointed social media posts. In one, she simply wrote “With her,” echoing the Malayalam phrase “Avalkoppam,” a rallying cry that has symbolised unwavering support for the survivor since the case first emerged.

In another post, she questioned the legal outcome, writing, “Justice what? And now we watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now (sic).” Her words captured the disappointment and concern felt by many who believe the verdict raises troubling questions about the process and its aftermath.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Actor Dileep

What Dileep's shocking acquittal in actress case means

21m ago3m read
Kerala: Actor Dileep at the court ahead of the verdict.

Dileep acquitted in Kerala actress assault case

2h ago2m read
Eight years on: Verdict looms in Kerala case that shook Mollywood; Dileep among accused.

10 accused in actor assault case: How Dileep is linked

5m read
Malayalam actor Dileep being taken to Aluva jail on July 11, 2017.

Kerala actress assault case trial: Dileep under scanner

4m read