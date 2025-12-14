"Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high without fear in their workplaces, on the streets and in life."

Minutes after her former husband Dileep was acquitted, he blamed his first wife Manju Warrier for tarnishing his image and accusing him of 'criminal conspiracy'. At the time of the attack in 2017, Manju Warrier openly declared that there was a criminal conspiracy behind the actress sexual attack in a moving vehicle. Days later, Dileep was arrest and spent over three months in jail after he was accused off orchestrating the assault to settle personal scores. And after nearly 9 years, a jubilant Dileep after his acquittal was quick to blame Manju Warrier for stage-managing suspicion on him.

"I have the utmost respect for the Honourable Court. But in this case justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever it is, still walks free and that is terrifying," said Manju Warrier on her social media account.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.