The controversy began on December 10, when the trailer of Bha Bha Ba was released— two days after a Kerala sessions court acquitted Dileep of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow Malayalam actor. While the film was positioned as Dileep’s return to the big screen after an 8.5-year legal battle, public attention quickly shifted from the comeback narrative to Mohanlal’s surprise appearance in the poster.

Fueling the backlash further are the strong responses from the women most closely associated with the case. Survivor Bhavana Menon has publicly expressed deep disappointment over the way the case was handled and the verdict that acquitted a prominent industry figure. She has spoken about procedural lapses, the prolonged emotional toll of the trial, and the larger failure of the system to deliver closure.

Social media users accused the superstar of normalising and sanitising Dileep’s return at a moment when the survivor and several women in the industry have openly questioned the verdict and the conduct of the trial. For critics, the issue is not legality alone, but optics, timing and the power imbalance that allows influential men to reshape public narratives.

