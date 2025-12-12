Kerala actress assault case: Court sentences all six convicts to 20 years in jail and a fine of Rs50,000 each

The attack, which occurred in February 2017, had shocked the Malayalam film industry and sparked widespread discussions about gendered power dynamics and the safety of women on film sets. The survivor’s testimony, consistent and detailed over years, was pivotal in securing convictions against Suni and the other five men.

Prior to the verdict being announced, prosecution argued that all six accused should be handed capital punishment. They also argued that the sentence handed down shouldn't be just penalty for the individuals, but also strong enough to warn others and set an example of, according to Onmanorama.

Before the verdict was announced, Pulsar Suni mentioned he had an elderly mother to care for. Another convict, Martin, said, “I have a wife, a 9-year-old son, and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I am their only support,” underscoring the personal stakes for the men as the court prepared to deliver its judgment

According to reports, Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who pronounced the sentence, also slapped a fine of Rs50,000 each. If the fail to pay the fine, then they have to serve an additional year in prison. Pulsar Suni (A1) has also been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine for capturing visuals of the attack, according to a report on OnManorama.

