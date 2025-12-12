Kerala actress assault case: Court sentences all six convicts to 20 years in jail and a fine of Rs50,000 each

The six convicts including Pulsar Suni have uniformly been handed 20-year-sentence
Dubai: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday delivered the long-awaited verdict in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case, sentencing six men, including prime accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years in jail for gang rape and gang Rape (376 D) and criminal conspiracy (120 B).
According to reports, Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who pronounced the sentence, also slapped a fine of Rs50,000 each. If the fail to pay the fine, then they have to serve an additional year in prison.
Pulsar Suni (A1) has also been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine for capturing visuals of the attack, according to a report on OnManorama.
The decision to withhold capital punishment was due to their advancing age and their family.
The decision drew intense public attention, with local media swarming the courthouse since December 12th morning.
Pulsar Suni, central to the abduction and assault of the actress inside a moving vehicle, was handed the 20-year-sentence prescribed under the law. The five other convicts also received substantial prison terms for their roles in the crime.
Speaking to reporters after the verdict, TB Mini, the lawyer representing the survivor, reiterated her firm stance to reporters camping outside the Sessions Court: “I am sure that Dileep is guilty.”
The actress, whose ordeal spanned several years of legal battles, has been at the center of one of Kerala’s most closely watched criminal trials.
Before the verdict was announced, Pulsar Suni mentioned he had an elderly mother to care for. Another convict, Martin, said, “I have a wife, a 9-year-old son, and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I am their only support,” underscoring the personal stakes for the men as the court prepared to deliver its judgment
"I have been in jail for 5.5 years for a crime I did not commit. There was not even a petty case against me before this. I am innocent," Martin told court tearfully.
Prior to the verdict being announced, prosecution argued that all six accused should be handed capital punishment. They also argued that the sentence handed down shouldn't be just penalty for the individuals, but also strong enough to warn others and set an example of, according to Onmanorama.
The attack, which occurred in February 2017, had shocked the Malayalam film industry and sparked widespread discussions about gendered power dynamics and the safety of women on film sets. The survivor’s testimony, consistent and detailed over years, was pivotal in securing convictions against Suni and the other five men.
Dileep's lawyers have also sought to have the actor's passport released from court.
The court’s ruling closes a significant chapter in the case, highlighting issues of accountability, justice, and the resilience of the survivor while continuing to stir conversations about systemic reforms in the Malayalam film industry.
Convicted men at a glace:
Sunil N.S. (Pulsar Suni) – Prime accused.
Martin Antony – Convicted.
B. Manikandan – Convicted.
Vijesh V.P. – Convicted.
H. Salim – Convicted.
Pradeep – Convicted.
Charges: Gang rape, criminal conspiracy, abduction, and related offenses.
Acquitted: Actor Dileep, Charley Thomas, Sanil Kumar (alias Mesthri Sanil), and Sarath.
