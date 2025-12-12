Kerala actor assault case: Verdict out in a few hours for all six convicted, except Dileep acquitted of conspiracy charges

In a few hours, Ernakulam Principal Session court will announce the punishment to guilty
Dubai: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is set to announce the quantum of punishment on Friday for the six men convicted in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case — a development that has drawn intense public attention and a heavy media presence outside the courthouse.
Local TV crews and reporters swarmed the premises from early morning as the high-profile case moved into its final stage of sentencing. Among those convicted is prime accused Pulsar Suni, whose role in the abduction and assault of the actress inside a moving vehicle was central to the prosecution’s case.
Speaking to the media ahead of the verdict, TB Mini, the lawyer representing the survivor, reiterated her firm stance: “I am sure that Dileep is guilty.”
Actor Dileep, accused of conspiring in the crime, was acquitted earlier this week due to lack of conclusive evidence — a decision that continues to spark strong reactions.
The sentencing marks a crucial moment in one of Kerala’s most widely followed criminal trials, with conversations about justice, accountability and the survivor’s resilience continuing to dominate public discourse.
The case dates back to February 2017, when the actress was forcibly taken inside a moving vehicle and assaulted, an incident that sent shockwaves across Kerala’s film industry. The attack, allegedly executed under the lead of key accused Pulsar Suni, exposed deep fissures in the Malayalam film ecosystem and prompted public reckoning about gendered power dynamics in the industry.
Earlier this week, the court convicted Suni and five others based on extensive evidence, including the survivor’s consistent testimony over several traumatic years.
