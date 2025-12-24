GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kerala government to challenge Dileep acquittal case verdict in High Court

The appeal will be submitted to Kerala High Court once it reopens after Christmas holidays

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Malayalam actor Dileep
Malayalam actor Dileep
IANS

Dubai: The Kerala government has cleared the way to file an appeal against the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court’s verdict in the 2017 actor rape case, which acquitted actor Dileep and sentenced six others.

The appeal, according to an article in The Hindu, will be submitted to the Kerala High Court once it reopens after the Christmas holidays.

The decision to move the High Court follows recommendations from T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, and V. Ajakumar, Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

In its ruling, the trial court sentenced six accused, including first accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each. Actor Dileep, along with three other accused, was acquitted.

The prosecution maintains that the trial court overlooked critical evidence implicating Dileep. Officials claim that digital and corroborative evidence strongly supports his involvement, which the court did not fully consider.

The appeal will seek both a conviction for Dileep and the three others and enhanced punishment for the six convicted. According to prosecution sources, the six should have received life imprisonment, a sentence they believe should also extend to Dileep.

The Special Public Prosecutor, familiar with the case, will handle the proceedings in the High Court, with a focus on safeguarding the interests of the survivor.

The trial court had earlier ruled that the prosecution failed to prove Dileep conspired with Pulsar Suni to sexually assault the survivor, humiliate her, and record the incident. The court found the first six accused guilty of gang rape, criminal conspiracy, outraging the modesty of a woman, wrongful confinement, using criminal force, destroying evidence, and distributing obscene images.

The prosecution has maintained that Dileep allegedly orchestrated the attack to retaliate against the survivor for defaming him and disrupting his marital life.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralakerala cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dileep in Bha Bha Bha, out in UAE cinemas and worldwide on December 18

Will Malayalis in UAE see Dileep's new film Bha Bha Ba

5m read
Malayalam actor Dileep

Was verdict leaked in Dileep acquittal, govt steps in?

1m read
Malayalam actor Dileep

Kerala actor assault case: Landmark verdict out soon

2m read
Malayalam actor Dileep being taken to Aluva jail on July 11, 2017.

Kerala actress assault case trial: Dileep under scanner

4m read