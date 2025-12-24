The appeal will be submitted to Kerala High Court once it reopens after Christmas holidays
Dubai: The Kerala government has cleared the way to file an appeal against the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court’s verdict in the 2017 actor rape case, which acquitted actor Dileep and sentenced six others.
The appeal, according to an article in The Hindu, will be submitted to the Kerala High Court once it reopens after the Christmas holidays.
The decision to move the High Court follows recommendations from T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, and V. Ajakumar, Special Public Prosecutor in the case.
In its ruling, the trial court sentenced six accused, including first accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each. Actor Dileep, along with three other accused, was acquitted.
The prosecution maintains that the trial court overlooked critical evidence implicating Dileep. Officials claim that digital and corroborative evidence strongly supports his involvement, which the court did not fully consider.
The appeal will seek both a conviction for Dileep and the three others and enhanced punishment for the six convicted. According to prosecution sources, the six should have received life imprisonment, a sentence they believe should also extend to Dileep.
The Special Public Prosecutor, familiar with the case, will handle the proceedings in the High Court, with a focus on safeguarding the interests of the survivor.
The trial court had earlier ruled that the prosecution failed to prove Dileep conspired with Pulsar Suni to sexually assault the survivor, humiliate her, and record the incident. The court found the first six accused guilty of gang rape, criminal conspiracy, outraging the modesty of a woman, wrongful confinement, using criminal force, destroying evidence, and distributing obscene images.
The prosecution has maintained that Dileep allegedly orchestrated the attack to retaliate against the survivor for defaming him and disrupting his marital life.
