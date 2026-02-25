Producers, on the other hand, maintain that the movie does not target any community or religion. The tension highlights a broader question: when a film claims to be inspired by real events and uses a state’s name, to what extent should the state’s reputation influence its certification?

The dispute centers on the so-called love-jihad/religious conversion narrative. Petitioners argue that the film depicts a group of young women as “victims of love jihad,” none of whom are actually from Kerala. Yet, by titling the movie The Kerala Story 2, they contend, the film casts the state’s society in a negative light.

“Kerala lives in total harmony. But the film portrays that this is happening all over Kerala. That is a wrong indication, and it can incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play,” the judge noted.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.