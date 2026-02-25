GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Will Kerala Story 2 get clearance in South India? Kerala High Court to watch film amid terrible depiction of state row

High Court has scheduled a screening today before making any final decision on its release

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’
‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’

Dubai: In a few hours, Kerala High Court will make a call on whether the controversial film Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond will be allowed to release in the South Indian state.

after it reportedly ordered a personal screening of the film.

The movie's trailer about forced religious conversions of Malayali girls into Muslims has come under fire over the way Kerala state has been depicted.

Critics, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have argued that the film paints Kerala in a negative light, raising concerns about potential communal tension.

According to reports, during the hearing on Tuesday, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas acknowledged the delicate balance between artistic freedom and public sensitivity.

“Kerala lives in total harmony. But the film portrays that this is happening all over Kerala. That is a wrong indication, and it can incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play,” the judge noted.

While courts typically avoid intervening in creative works, the use of Kerala in the title, combined with the film’s claim of being inspired by true events, has prompted judicial scrutiny.

The High Court has scheduled a screening for Wednesday before making any further decision. Producers have been directed to inform the court about the timing and venue.

The legal and social angle

The dispute centers on the so-called love-jihad/religious conversion narrative. Petitioners argue that the film depicts a group of young women as “victims of love jihad,” none of whom are actually from Kerala. Yet, by titling the movie The Kerala Story 2, they contend, the film casts the state’s society in a negative light.

Producers, on the other hand, maintain that the movie does not target any community or religion. The tension highlights a broader question: when a film claims to be inspired by real events and uses a state’s name, to what extent should the state’s reputation influence its certification?

The court’s approach is not unprecedented. Justice Thomas referenced the 2025 film Haal, which required cuts after objections were raised about certain scenes. Similar standards may apply to Kerala Story 2 after the screening.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodkeralakerala cinemaindiaKerala politics

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's cabinet approves renaming Kerala to 'Keralam'

India's cabinet approves renaming Kerala to 'Keralam'

2m read
Parvathy Thiruvothu

Actress Parvathy reveals she battled suicidal thoughts

2m read
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'

Supreme Court keeps stay on Vijay film intact

2m read
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'

Jaya Nayagan release cleared: Madras Court takes stand

2m read