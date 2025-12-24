The burning question in the room—unspoken but impossible to ignore—had little to do with trailers, genres, or pan-Indian ambitions. It was this: why did Mohanlal choose to act alongside Dileep, the recently acquitted actor in Kerala’s most controversial sexual assault case? Was this a quiet rehabilitation enabled by star clout? And does a cultural institution like Mohanlal, who in an earlier interview with Gulf News dismissed #MeToo as a fad, carry a larger moral responsibility in an industry still reckoning with power, silence, and accountability?

Dubai: There is a biting Malayalam saying: when a daughter is writhing in labour pain, the mother is busy playing the violin. Another version is even starker: when your house is on fire, you are outside planting banana trees.

“There are so many strange things about this film,” he said. “I’ll tell you one thing—in the entire group, I am the only person who speaks Malayalam, and we are doing a Malayalam film.”

There was even a light moment involving Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor’s father, who reportedly praised Mohanlal’s Hindi delivery after watching the trailer and joked that he should sing in a future film. Kapoor laughed, saying she would gladly request Mohanlal to do her next movie—whatever he wants to do in it.

“If you have written a subject like this—who can be a king, who can be a modern father, who can be an action father, who can express pain just through his eyes—then you name an actor,” he said, pausing long enough for the answer to be obvious.

He framed the film as a response to changing family structures. “Earlier, it was joint families. Today, relationships have thinned into micro-families,” he said. “I am old school. I want to bring families back together. I want to see families in theatres again.”

“To be on this platform with so many great actors, and above all with a legend like Mohanlal sir, is a huge honour,” she said. “For Balaji to step into the Malayalam film industry with the man who is most revered—Lalettan—feels like a sign of God.”

“When you watch the trailer, you may think it’s about reincarnation—and yes, it touches that—but the concept is very different. Doing something like this in Malayalam itself is new.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.