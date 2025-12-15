Fans and industry observers have questioned Mohanlal’s decision to appear alongside Dileep, arguing that it may send the wrong message in the wake of the acquittal.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Mohanlal’s past comments on the #MeToo movement.

In a 2018 Gulf News interview, Mohanlal, then president of the actors’ body Amma (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), called the #MeToo movement a “fad,” stating, “You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit.”

He also admitted he didn’t know much about the movement to be an authority on the subject.

At the time, Amma faced criticism for its handling of Dileep’s alleged involvement in the 2017 assault case, which led several women to form the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) for better representation. Mohanlal had clarified that decisions in Amma were collective and highlighted the association’s welfare initiatives for actors.

Dileep’s acquittal in December 2025, combined with Mohanlal’s cameo, has reignited public debates over morality, accountability, and the signals sent by prominent actors in Malayalam cinema. Many see the cameo as a symbolic rehabilitation of Dileep, while others view it purely as a professional collaboration.