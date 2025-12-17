Girija K, banker: “There was a time when I enjoyed Dileep’s film before the terrible allegations against him. As much as I try now, despite his acquittal, I cannot see him as an entertainer or a comedian anymore. I feel I am cheating on the survivor by even watching a film featuring him. He has only been acquitted by the Sessions court, let the verdict from Supreme court or higher courts acquit him! This is not the end and till the survivor doesn't get justice for whoever carried out the attack, I wouldn't be able to sit through his films. Paying hard-earned money for his movie is just unthinkable.”