Gulf News asked cross-section of Keralites in Gulf about their take on watching this film
Dubai: When the name Dileep hits the headlines in Kerala today, it rarely comes without controversy.
The actor, once celebrated for his charm and box-office draw, is now the center of a moral and cultural debate that spans the Malayali diaspora. His upcoming film Bha Bha Ba, released after his recent acquittal in the 2017 assault case involving a fellow actress, has become more than just a cinematic event — it is a litmus test of conscience, accountability, and the power of the audience.
The 2017 case shook the Malayalam film industry to its core. It involved the abduction and sexual assault of a popular actress, allegations of which implicated Dileep in orchestrating the crime.
The trial, spanning several years, polarized public opinion. Protests, social media debates, and the formation of the Hema Committee — a civil society initiative that documented harassment in the industry — marked a tipping point for conversations on gender, power, and accountability in Kerala.
Now, as Bha Bha Ba -- Dileep's big theatrical release after his controversial acquittal-- prepares for its release, the Malayali community finds itself at a crossroads: can the art be separated from the artist?
Going by their feedback, it's clear for many Malayalis, the decision to watch or cancel Dileep and his films has become a deeply personal reckoning.
Aishwarya Ajit, TV presenter had a pragmatic take: “I don’t mind watching a movie featuring a star acquitted by the court. The court has freed him and I am not a fan of trial by public opinion. I can separate art from the artist. If we start cancelling stars, even after there are acquitted, then that makes no sense. Remember, a movie is not just about one troubled star. It has multiple technicians and crew working on it. Why penalise them." But there's a caveat.
“But patronising art, doesn’t mean I don’t stand with the survivor. I do, but penalising an actor when a court has freed him isn’t fair either.”
Others view it through the lens of precedent and societal consistency.
Priya G, Labour Rights expert: "I stopped watching all of his films the day the incident happened and have not looked back since. I have never visited the restaurant chain associated with his name in Dubai either and never will. I stand with her, firmly, no matter what."
She also said that when a survivor showed such immense courage to speak up of the crime, this is the least anyone with a conscience can do.
"She deserves respect, compassion, and justice. What she went through should never be questioned, minimised, or denied. As a society, we should be ashamed when we fail survivors and deny them justice. Silencing or doubting her only protects wrongdoing and deepens the harm. Her voice matters.
So does she judge those who have supported Dileep's new project, including a cameo from superstar Mohanlal.
"Yes—those who chose to continue working with him are making a choice. By doing so, they are endorsing what he did, whether directly or indirectly. They clearly had the option to step away and chose not to. Accountability does not rest only with one person; it also lies with those who enable, excuse, or normalise such actions."
Reji S, salon employee, Dubai Investment Park (DIP): "What an actor does in their personal life is not my business. There are so many politicians and leaders who have committed crimes but continue to live their lives without any issue. So why penalize an actor, who is such a great entertainer. I look at a film independent of their personal life."
The debate over art versus artist continues to stir intense discussion among film enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.
Deepak Ambakatt Raj, Dubai-based accountant: "Cinema is a medium created purely for entertainment, and it should stay that way without being clouded by personal matters. A single film represents the collective hard work of an entire cast and crew, not just one individual. It is deeply unfair to overlook their contributions based on outside controversies. Furthermore, in a system built on fairness, we must respect that no guilt has been proven by the court. We should judge the work on its own creative merits and keep personal lives separate from the screen.”
Yet, for many women, the moral dimension remains central.
Priya C, homemaker and teacher: "In the current scenario, I would not prefer to watch Dileep’s movie. While I respect the hard work of the technicians and artists involved, my decision is influenced by how he handled the situation after the verdict. The manner in which he expressed his happiness and relief about his acquittal wasn't graceful. Never forget, a crime was committed, six people were convicted of a heinous crime, and a woman was assaulted! His jubilant and menacing reactions should have been more sensitive, responsible, and empathetic toward the survivor."
Girija K, banker: “There was a time when I enjoyed Dileep’s film before the terrible allegations against him. As much as I try now, despite his acquittal, I cannot see him as an entertainer or a comedian anymore. I feel I am cheating on the survivor by even watching a film featuring him. He has only been acquitted by the Sessions court, let the verdict from Supreme court or higher courts acquit him! This is not the end and till the survivor doesn't get justice for whoever carried out the attack, I wouldn't be able to sit through his films. Paying hard-earned money for his movie is just unthinkable.”
From the above reactions, it's clear that it's a mixed bag when it comes to Dileep's new release. Bha Bha Ba is more than just a film event; it is a mirror reflecting the complicated ethics, loyalties, and conscience of the Malayalam film audience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox