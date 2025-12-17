GOLD/FOREX
Bhavana meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Christmas feast after Dileep acquittal in Kerala actress assault case

Her appearance as a special guest in a government-backed office party is deeply symbolic

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Actress Bhavana
Dubai: Malayalam actress and survivor Bhavana was the chief guest at the Christmas feast hosted by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram, an event highlighted by Minister V. Sivankutty, who shared photographs of the occasion on social media.

The actor’s presence at the official event comes nearly a year after the highly publicised legal battle surrounding her 2017 abduction and sexual assault case.

A few days ago, Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, was convicted, while prominent actor Dileep, alleged by the prosecution to have orchestrated the crime, was acquitted. The verdict polarised public opinion and continues to draw widespread media attention.

Bhavana’s recent public engagements reflect a deliberate effort to reclaim her public narrative and visibility following years of legal proceedings and personal trauma.

Attending the government-hosted Christmas feast as chief guest signifies both recognition by state authorities and her return to the public eye in a formal, celebrated role.

Observers say the event is symbolic of Bhavana’s resilience and continued prominence in Malayalam cinema, as well as the support she receives from sections of the film and political community following one of the most widely covered legal controversies in Kerala’s recent history.

The 2017 abduction and assault of Malayalam actor Bhavana not only gripped Kerala but also became a cultural and institutional tipping point. The case fueled national outrage, exposed entrenched issues of misogyny, power dynamics, and complicity in the Malayalam film industry. It led the Kerala government to form the Hema Committee, tasked with investigating sexual harassment and safety measures for women in cinema, highlighting systemic failures that allowed such crimes to occur.

Public protests, media scrutiny, and debates sparked by the case forced the industry and authorities to confront long-ignored questions of accountability. Dileep’s acquittal in December 2025 has also left lingering tensions, but Bhavana’s resilience and recent public appearances—including official engagements and meetings with political leaders—symbolize a broader reckoning for Kerala society on consent, justice, and the protection of women in the public eye.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
